9KG ECO HYBRID DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY
All Spec
FINISH
-
Color/Finish
White
CAPACITY
-
Weight (Kg)
9
PERFORMANCE
-
Noise Level (dBA)
60.5 dB
-
Energy Consumption
A Grade
PROGRAMMES
-
Hybrid
Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans
-
Special
Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool
-
Steam
Steam Hygiene, Steam Refresh
-
Timed Drying
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Audible End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Add Water
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Insert Filter
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Heater
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
Yes
-
Dry Time
23.9min/kg
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
OPTIONS
-
More Time
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid Options
Eco, Speed
-
Steam Options
Easy Iron, Static shield
-
Buzzer
3 level
DRY LEVELS
-
Iron
Yes
-
Light
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Very
Yes
-
Extra
Yes
SAFETY FEATURES
-
TP
Yes
-
Thermal Fuse
Yes
-
Thermostat
Yes
SENSORS
-
Moisture Sensor
Yes
-
Water Height Sensor
Yes
-
LEV
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Rack
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
Purchased separately
-
Accessary Hose
Purchased separately
-
Steam Connecting Hose
Yes
-
Steam Y Connector
Yes
OTHERS
-
Leg Adjust
4 Adjustable Legs
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
