Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG NANO 65" TV and XO2TBK XBOOM Speaker bundle
UK EU
TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG NANO 65" TV and XO2TBK XBOOM Speaker bundle

UK EU
TV
65NANO80A6B.XO2TBK

LG NANO 65" TV and XO2TBK XBOOM Speaker bundle

()
  • Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colourful paintike textures coming together.
  • Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
  • Rear view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
  • Front view and side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • Front view and side view of LG NanoCell AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning colour and brightness.
  • Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colourful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
  • An image split down the middle to show a before and after of Pure Colours in Real 4K. The left side of the carousel is sharp and colourful while the right side is faded. The title talks about how every scene is made more visually striking and enjoyable.
  • LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
  • XO2 Speaker
Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colourful paintike textures coming together.
Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Rear view of LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Front view and side view of LG NanoCell NANO80 AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Front view and side view of LG NanoCell AI 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning colour and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colourful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
An image split down the middle to show a before and after of Pure Colours in Real 4K. The left side of the carousel is sharp and colourful while the right side is faded. The title talks about how every scene is made more visually striking and enjoyable.
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
XO2 Speaker

Key Features

  • Pure Colours in Real 4K, vivid colours paired with astounding detail
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of NanoCell TV, LG NanoCell Al Logo on the top corner. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV depicts colourful paintike textures coming together.

65NANO80A6B

65 Inch LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2025
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front

XO2TBK

LG XBOOM 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound
10 – 15 W

TV Details

LG NanoCell TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful threads. The alpha 7 4K AI Processor logo is embedded in the bottom right corner of the TV. The background is a light teal gradient.

Dive into a world of authentic colour


Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.

The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.

Pure Colours in Real 4K

Watch 4K content refined with vivid colour accuracy and crisp details, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.

4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life

LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colourful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.


The next generation of LG AI TV

On an LG NanoCell TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

Al Voice ID with My Profile syncs to you

LG AI Voice ID knows each user’s unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you turn it on and speak.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

Personalized visual from 1.6 billion possibilities with AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

Personalized sound with AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.

Speaker Details

A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Colour your space with sound and light

Fill your space with sound and light, and connect to your mood.
Short design film of the XO2T. Play the video.

360° Sound

Stay in the heart of your music

Surround yourself with your favorite music, no matter where you are. The 360° omnidirectional sound delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio.

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

2-way Speaker

Smoother, clearer, wider

Your sound is faithful in every direction, even vertically. Crafted from premium materials like silk dome and fiberglass, the 2-way speaker system delivers clearer, richer sound. Feel extended highs, accurate mids and powerful bass.

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65NANO80A6B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65NANO80A6B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(65NANO80A6B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65NANO80A6B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65NANO80A6B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.3

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP55

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

119 x 209 x 119 mm

Carton Box

165 x 282 x 165 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.5 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084415837

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

15

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

3" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

1" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XO2TBK)
extension:pdf
EPS(XO2TBK)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XO2TBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 