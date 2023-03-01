About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED evo C3 65" TV & S60Q Soundbar
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Bundle: Buy this TV and get a free matching soundbar and 3 months Apple TV+ subscription

  • 5-year extended warranty T&Cs apply.

  • Free delivery

LG OLED evo C3 65" TV & S60Q Soundbar

Product Information Sheet
OLED65C36LC.S60Q

LG OLED evo C3 65" TV & S60Q Soundbar

(3)
Products in this Bundle2
Front view with LG OLED evo, 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED65C36LC

LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
front view with woofer

S60Q

LG S60Q Soundbar

Award

Award

TechRadar (03/2023)

LG OLED 77C3

"LG has delivered another winner with the C3.."

Which?

Award

What Hi-Fi? (05/2023)

LG OLED 77C3

"The image is refined, subtle and detailed...”

Award

Award

What Hi-Fi? (06/2023)

LG OLED 77C3

"...the best 42-inch TV we’ve tested..."

TV Details

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks

10 Years of LG OLED. A Decade at the Top.

10 Years of LG OLED. A Decade at the Top. Find out more

LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.

What makes  LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Brightness differs by series and size.

***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² than before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*70% brighter applies to 55/65/75 G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.

Soundbar details

LG Soundbar S60Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a geometric image.

Best Match
with LG TVs

Connect LG soundbar with LG TV for the
immersive audio experience.

2.1ch Powerful Cinema Sound

2.1 Channel Audio, 300W power, and a wireless subwoofer — LG Soundbar S60Q lets you enjoy your favorite home entertainments with surround sound.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left.DTS Virtual:X logo shown on right bottom of image.

The Full Home Entertainment Experience

Simply connect your LG Soundbar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound,
breathtaking visuals, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Soundbar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the Soundbar. DTS Virtual:X logo is shown on the bottom right corner of image.

Movies

4K Passthrough for
Loseless Resolution

The LG Soundbar S60Q delivers 4K content, including HDR
and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are resistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. LG logo is shown on the right corner of the sound bar.

Music

Simply Connect via Bluetooth

Enjoy your music with Bluetooth connection.
Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2027

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1441x826x45.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1600x950x200

Packaging Weight (kg)

27.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1441x880x230

TV Stand (WxD mm)

470x230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

16.6

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

20.0

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300x200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087959871

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65C36LC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65C36LC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

2.1

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Output Power

300 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

1.98 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Gross Weight

9.02 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

20 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

30 W

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(S60Q)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

