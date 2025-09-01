Experience the next evolution in home entertainment with LG's QNED evo AI televisions . QNED combines state-of-the-art display innovation with a refined design aesthetic, delivering a powerful viewing upgrade for any living space.

At the heart of every QNED evo TV is the α8 AI Processor Gen2. It analyses each frame individually to optimise brightness, contrast, and detail—ensuring superb picture quality with remarkable clarity and depth across all your content.

Thanks to Dynamic QNED Colour Pro, which delivers 100% Colour Volume certified by Intertek, and advanced MiniLED backlighting with Precision Dimming Pro, every scene bursts with lifelike colours, nuanced shadows, and vibrant highlights.

From cinematic dramas to high-action thrillers, these big-screen TVs —available in sizes from 50 to 100 inches —immerse you in next-level picture performance. Each model comes powered by the latest webOS platform, unlocking a universe of streaming content, personalisation, and smart features.

Not sure what type of TV suits you best? Whether you’re drawn to the colour precision of QNED or the perfect blacks of OLED , or deciding between MiniLED and OLED , LG ensures an exceptional experience—whichever model you choose.

Shop LG QNED evo AI TVs today and elevate your everyday viewing with frame-by-frame brilliance.