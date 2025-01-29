Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43 Inch LG QNED77 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

43 Inch LG QNED77 4K Smart TV 2024

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
43QNED776RB

43 Inch LG QNED77 4K Smart TV 2024

(5)
  • front view
  • 30 degree side view with infill image
  • 90 degree side view
  • front view
  • Dimensions view
  • rear view
  • detail view
  • detail view
  • detail view
front view
30 degree side view with infill image
90 degree side view
front view
Dimensions view
rear view
detail view
detail view
detail view

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Colour
  • Improved viewing experience with Local Dimming
  • Enhanced viewing experience with the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6​​
  • Personalized TV experience with ThinQ AI & webOS with My Profile, AI Concierge
  • Streaming built-in, including LG Channels, Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+
More

The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up

See Pure Colours Even Richer

Experience colour that's out of this world powered by QNED technology.

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 

Powerful Processing

The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a dynamic viewing experience tailored to fit your preferences.

*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.

 

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

*QNED75 features AI Brightness Control.

*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

*Images are simulated.

Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound

LG Soundbar

Perfectly Paired for Entertainment

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to work seamlessly with your LG TV, pairing up to deliver the perfect entertainment experience.

The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.

*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected to an LG TV, the Soundbar automatically switches modes and provides additional sound settings that can be enjoyed via both the Soundbar and the TV.

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functions For You

Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customisable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.

The scene activating the My profile function is played on the TV screen.

Quick Cards

Easily find apps, content recommendations and more for various interests including Music, Gaming, Home Office and more in the dedicated Quick Cards.

The scene activating the Quick card function is played on the TV screen.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

AI Picture Wizard

Picture Personalised to You

AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85 million potential settings to find the best photo settings possible and analyzes viewers' colour preferences to provide personalised display settings.

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.

AI Concierge

Your Personal Content Curator

Get recommendations tailored for you. AI Concierge recommends related or trending keywords based on your unique voice recognition search history so you get more of what you love.

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit

Enjoy seamless connection and easy control of your LG TV with support for services like Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay and HomeKit, and Matter.

The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

A person sitting on a sofa is enjoying a movie on a big TV on the wall.
True Cinema

Home Cinema That Rivals the Theatre

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

Expertly Enhanced Picture

HDR10 Pro uses Dynamic Tone Mapping to automatically improve the contrast and clarity of your content frame by frame.

A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

FILMMAKER Mode

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power, sky showtime's TOP GUN, and LG CHANNELS' leopard.
Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Number of channels and available content of "LG Channels" app may vary by product and region.
*Supported services may differ by country.

There is a big TV on the wall and you can see the racing game screen in the screen. In front of the TV, you can see the hands and controllers of the person who focuses on the game.
Advanced Gaming

Unlock Gaming Greatness

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimiser & Dashboard

Game Optimiser keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.

*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimiser” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Flames spark up around the TV and you can see Cyberpunk's game screen inside. There is a Geforce now logo on the top of the TV.
Cloud Gaming

Enrich Your Gaming Experience

LG QNED brings a host of new games to you with GeForce NOW.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    QNED Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • TV Weight without Stand

    9.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    QNED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2027

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    11.7

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    967 x 621 x 216

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    801 x 216

  • TV Weight without Stand

    9.8

  • TV Weight with Stand

    9.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    200 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096181669

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 