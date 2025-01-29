We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Incredibly rich, vibrant palette from QNED Colour
- Improved viewing experience with Local Dimming
- Enhanced viewing experience with the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
- Personalized TV experience with ThinQ AI & webOS with My Profile, AI Concierge
- Streaming built-in, including LG Channels, Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+
See Pure Colours Even Richer
Experience colour that's out of this world powered by QNED technology.
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
Powerful Processing
The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a dynamic viewing experience tailored to fit your preferences.
*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Brightness Control
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*QNED75 features AI Brightness Control.
*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
*Images are simulated.
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Diversified Settings
When connected to an LG TV, the Soundbar automatically switches modes and provides additional sound settings that can be enjoyed via both the Soundbar and the TV.
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
Smart Functions For You
Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customisable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
Quick Cards
Easily find apps, content recommendations and more for various interests including Music, Gaming, Home Office and more in the dedicated Quick Cards.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Picture Personalised to You
AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85 million potential settings to find the best photo settings possible and analyzes viewers' colour preferences to provide personalised display settings.
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit
The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.
Expertly Enhanced Picture
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER Mode
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Number of channels and available content of "LG Channels" app may vary by product and region.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game Optimiser & Dashboard
Game Optimiser keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimiser” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
QNED Colour
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
9.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
QNED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2027
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1055 x 660 x 142
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
11.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
967 x 621 x 216
-
TV Stand (WxD)
801 x 216
-
TV Weight without Stand
9.8
-
TV Weight with Stand
9.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096181669
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
