Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG QNED81 65" TV & USE6S Soundbar
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Bundle: Buy this TV and get a free matching soundbar and 3 months Apple TV+ subscription Learn more.

  • 5-year extended warranty T&Cs apply.

  • Free delivery

LG QNED81 65" TV & USE6S Soundbar

Product Information Sheet
65QNED816RE.USE6S

LG QNED81 65" TV & USE6S Soundbar

Products in this Bundle2
Front view

65QNED816RE

LG QNED81 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
45 degree front angle view of Soundbar

USE6S

LG USE6S Soundbar

TV details

Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell

The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Take Charge of Quality

The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences.

*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functions For You

Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customised recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Soundbar details

The LG Soundbar SE6S is placed on the red box in front of red background. A black shadow is covering the upper right half of the picture.

Supreme-Quality Sound in All-in-One Design

LG Soundbar SE6S delivers powerful sound without a subwoofer. Its All-in-One Design let you move your soundbar anywhere in your space, giving you a resonant and rich bass with everything you watch and listen to.

A wall mount TV and the Soundbar is hung on the wall facing the right side of the picture. Variously formed blue sound waves are coming from the Soundbar . A dome-shaped sound blue sound wave is fully covering the two of them.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
Surrounds You in Sound

LG Soundbar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X to bring realistic spatial sound to your room. It surrounds you from all sides, letting you feel the immersive sound with every scene.

There's a sound bar lying on the infinite space. Above the sound bar, google alexa and ok google icon is shown.

Use the Platform of Your Choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

LG TV is hung on the wall. On the screen, a woman with mini dress is singing with a microphone in her right hand in red, yellow and blue lights. Soundbar is placed right below.

Stream Music on Your soundbar

Easily stream music. LG Soundbar is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar supports MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

The LG Soundbar SE6S is placed on the wooden cabinet. Above a wall-mount TV with blue sound wave images and dotted lights is placed. On the left side a window is slightly seen and black leather leaning chair is placed in front of a green plant.

Sounds Maximal,
Looks Minimal

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2027

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on 2 ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456x840x29.7

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600x970x203

Packaging Weight (kg)

33.6

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1456x909x285

TV Stand (WxD)

340x285

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

TV Weight with Stand

26.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300x300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087085914

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(65QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65QNED816RE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.0

Output Power

100 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

800 x 63 x 131 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

MQA

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.0

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Optical

1

Works with Google Home

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

800 x 63 x 131 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.5 kg

Gross Weight

5.9 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091941145

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.0

Output Power

100 W

Number of Speakers

5 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

35 W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(USE6S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(USE6S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

65QNED816RE.USE6S

LG QNED81 65" TV & USE6S Soundbar

Product Information Sheet