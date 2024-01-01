LG QNED81 65" TV & USE6S Soundbar

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Supreme-Quality Sound in All-in-One Design
LG Soundbar SE6S delivers powerful sound without a subwoofer. Its All-in-One Design let you move your soundbar anywhere in your space, giving you a resonant and rich bass with everything you watch and listen to.