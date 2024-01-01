We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
55
-
Display Type
LED
-
4K
Yes
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Tweeter
Yes
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
DVR
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch (DTV only)
-
External Input Record
Yes (DTV only)
-
Scheduled Recording
Manual, According to broadcasting information
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Headphone Out
1
-
CI slot
Yes
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Side USB to RS232C
-
HDMI (4K)
2
USB
-
Divx (HD )
Yes
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
1240 x 722 x 56.7
-
Including stand (mm)
1240 x 778 x 261
-
in Carton
1330 x 810 x 152
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
17.8
-
Including stand (kg)
19.7
-
In Carton
23.8
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
