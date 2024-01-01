We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LG NanoCell 4K TV - SM82
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
NanoCell
-
Screen Size (in.)
55
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Yes
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Nano Cell Colour
-
Billion Rich Colours
Yes
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance
-
BLU Type
Edge
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
2,300
VIDEO
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
2K HFR
Yes
-
Colour Enhancer
Advanced Colour Enhancer
-
Colour Accuracy
True Colour Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
HEVC
Yes
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Output
20W (10W per channel)
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual:X / Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Yes (19.5 MR)
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Default: off
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Compatible
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker
Yes
-
Apple HomePod
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Link
Default: off
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes (with Samba TV App)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
36 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
2,000 page
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
Audio Description
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
2 (Rear) / 2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component / Composite
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
17.2
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
18.7
-
Weight (W/Carton)
23.7
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
1232 x 716 x 63.6
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1232 x 786 x 263.1
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1360 x 880 x 175
-
Stand Width
841
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
EAN Code
8806098408849
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR19
-
Batteries
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
