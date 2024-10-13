Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.

  • Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately.

  • Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.

48LX1Q6LA

LG Objet Collection – Posé 48 inch TV 2022

(3)
Posé seen from the front.
Posé seen from the back. Camera zooms in as Posé rotates left, slowing down for a close-up of the LG Objet logo and view from the side. Posé finishes at a 45-degree angle facing left with colorful abstract artwork on-screen as it’s placed between two large gray columns.

Experience a new side of life

All-Around Design

From any angle,in any space

With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Posé front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.1

Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.

*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.

Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022

Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable & Accessory Organizer. Mooi envisioned by LG OLED logo.

*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third ‘O’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.

Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.
Rounded Edge

The beauty’s in the edges

Round around the edges, Posé’s soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.

*Magic Remote included in box.

Close-up of Posé from the front focusing on the fabric, with wood flooring in the background. Close-up of fabric on Media Shelf and LG Objet logo, with an armchair in the background.
Calming Beige Textile

A soft touch for a serene view

Framing Posé in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonising and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.
Versatile Back

Another way to reflect your style

Posé goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalise the media shelf to show off your favourite books, magazines, and postcards.2, 3, 4

Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.

Slideshow of Posé in three different spaces. Posé is first seen from the back with a vinyl album and record placed on the media shelf, next to vinyl records and a guitar. Next slide shows Posé seen from the back with nature magazines placed on the media shelf in a plant-themed living room. Last slide shows Posé seen from the back with postcards, a license plate sticker, photos, and pins placed all over the back as it sits in a warm, bright living room.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.

Close-up of Posé’s Cable & Accessory Organizer pressed against the Media Shelf. Close-up of detachable cable holder on the base of the TV. Close-up of cable running out of the TV leg. Partial view of Posé seen from the back with the Cable & Accessory Organizer holding a router, outlet, and device.
Cable & Accessory Organiser

Keeps your space neat and tidy

When you look behind your TV, what you won’t see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organiser keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Posé’s legs, finishing off your neat interior.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.

Art Gallery

Your space, your taste

Create an interior that’s uniquely you. When you’re not watching Posé it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.
Posé seen along a living room with bold blue artwork with orange circles on-screen, the circles bouncing as the artwork changes from blue to mustard yellow. Below are different artworks to choose from, including: couple sitting outside, white carnations, child and dog on a rocky beach, bold blue abstract piece, car with its lights on under a tree, black abstract piece, white daffodils and their shadow, cool blue abstract piece, person rowing a boat at sea, mustard yellow abstract piece, house on the coast, and leaf sprouts on tree branches.

*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.

Self-lit OLED evo

Lights up the room

Powered by Posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED evo technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to 20%7, 8 more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.
FIND OUT MORE

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

*Screen images simulated.

⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

The brains behind your TV

Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise, restores content, and optimises picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.

FIND OUT MORE

LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.

1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.

2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.

3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.

4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.

5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.

6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.

7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.

8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    100Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Weight without Stand

    17.2

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Refresh Rate

    100Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2026

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1280 x 810 x 228

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    26.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1069 x 1170 x 495

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1056 x 495

  • TV Weight without Stand

    17.2

  • TV Weight with Stand

    19.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806091841056

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

