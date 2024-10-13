LG OLED Objet Collection – Easel 65 inch TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to Buy
Support
-
Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.
More than a TV — a work of art
One TV transforms your interior
EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug.
*Angle of Leaning Install can be adjusted to a maximum of 5˚. This is an approximate figure and an exact 5˚ angle is not guaranteed.
**Leaning Install requires wall mount installation.
*Rear cable bracket must be removed before installation.
**Zero Gap Install requires wall mount installation.
Experience two views
*The moving cover is remote controllable and only supports Line View and Full View.
Adding new perspective to your everyday
Close-up of EASEL leaning against the wall as Line View displays the time and weather with a textured oil painting theme on-screen. Line View displaying the time and weather with a pink architectural theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a black and white paint strokes theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a sky theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a khaki green 3D object theme. Line View displaying the music player with a line pattern theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a colourful painting theme.
A new world when you open the screen
EASEL in Full View seen blending into the decor of three living rooms. EASEL displays sand dunes on-screen while leaning against a green wall surrounded by colourful objects. EASEL displays moose on-screen while leaning against a brick wall in front of a leather sofa. EASEL displays waves crashing on-screen in an industrial-inspired interior.
Set the mood with a masterpiece
*Screen automatically switches to Full View when Gallery Mode is selected in Line View.
*Kvadrat is a premium textile brand in Denmark.
Powerful performance for incredible picture
EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.
*Comparison based on the Full White measurement of LG OLED TVs, excluding the OLED evo series.
**Screen images simulated.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content, including those on OTT services.
Life's Good - Social Feed
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1462 x 1568 x 54.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
52.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1462 x 1568 x 54.8
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1660 x 1835 x 330
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
82.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
52.0
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
-
Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.