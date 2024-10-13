LG Objet Collection – Posé 48 inch TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.
Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately.
Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.
Experience a new side of life
From any angle, in any space
Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022
Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
Your space, your taste
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Lights up the room
Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
The brains behind your TV
LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.
Key Spec
Display Type
4K OLED
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
TV Weight without Stand
17.2
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
ThinQ
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
Art Gallery
Yes
Sports Alert
Yes
Family Settings
Yes
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1280 x 810 x 228
Packaging Weight (kg)
26.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1069 x 1170 x 495
TV Stand (WxD)
1056 x 495
TV Weight without Stand
17.2
TV Weight with Stand
19.1
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091841056
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
-
-
-
