LG A2 48 inch 4K Smart OLED TV 2022

The OLED on everyone's list.
True darkness brings the light.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
Punchier picture quality.
*Screen images simulated.
Hear them coming in on you.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Sleek and streamlined.
A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants.
*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.
***Floor Stand and Gallery Stand sold seperately.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ready to up your game.
A guy plays a driving game in a game room with pink, blue, and purple RGB lighting and a collection of action figures.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
3.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
5.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1070 x 620 x 45.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
11.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1070 x 620 x 45.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1220 x 735 x 152
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
14.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1070 x 684 x 235
-
TV Stand (WxD)
933 x 235
-
TV Weight without Stand
11.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
11.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091218674
