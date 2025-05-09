Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view
Games Radar + awards, LG C2 awards

GamesRadar+

Hardware Awards 2022

LG C2

Games Radar + awards, LG C2 awards

GamesRadar+

Editor's Choice

LG C2

Which? Logo.

Which?

LG 65C2

"We'd be surprised if a TV gets a much higher score in 2022."(06/2022)

CES 2022 Innovation Award

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG C2

Honoree of the Gaming category1

T3 Best of CES 2022 Logo.

T3 Best of CES 2022

LG 42C2

"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."

TechRadar Logo.

TechRadar

LG 65C2

"C2 showcases everything we love about OLED technology." (04/2022)

What Hi-Fi? Logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65C2

"C2 is the performance-per-pound champ of 2022..."  (05/2022)

HDTVTest Logo.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

42C2 delivers the best overall picture quality in the 40 to 43-inch size class.

AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 65C2

there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor

T3 Logo.

T3

LG 65C2

"The best OLED TV for most people in 2022." (04/2022)

Trusted Reviews Logo.

Trusted Reviews

C2 lays down an impressive marker for 2022 OLEDs to follow.

LG 65C2

AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 42C2

The LG 42-inch C2 is probably the best small-screen TV on the market

Red Dot Design Logo.

Red Dot Design

LG 77C2

iF Design Logo.

iF Design

LG 77C2, LG 65C2

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Your window to a bright new world.

Brightness Booster

OLED that shines bright.

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 20%2 more luminance. Now, visuals looks bolder with superior light efficiency.
*Screen images simulated.
a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor enhances objects in the foreground and background to add natural depth, and makes colours spectacularly vivid yet accurate.
*Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
*Screen images simulated.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.
*Screen images simulated.
Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favourite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Seamless Screen

The minimalist view.

With bezels this narrow, be fully immersed in the picture with nothing to distract your view3. The unbelievably slim design4 fits seamlessly into your home with the stylish Gallery Stand and Floor Stand.
An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of LG OLED C2's base. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a colourful living room beside a pile of books. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a terracotta-toned room beside two leather dining chairs with a matching footstool and woven rug.

*Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2.
**Floor Stand is supported by 48C2 and 42C2.
Vast Size Range

Find your fit.

Whether you need a display for your game cave or home cinema, with sizes from 42-inches to 83-inches, the ideal choice is waiting.

LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Entertainment

All your favourites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix5, Disney+6, Amazon Prime7, Apple TV+8, plus LG channels9, something exciting is always showing.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce NOW, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favourites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.Supported service may differ by country.

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    100Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1711 x 982 x 47.1

  • TV Weight without Stand

    23.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Refresh Rate

    100Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2026

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1711 x 982 x 47.1

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1879 x 1130 x 228

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    38.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1711 x 1035 x 267

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    520 x 267

  • TV Weight without Stand

    23.5

  • TV Weight with Stand

    27.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806091612465

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

