LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 77"

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 77"

OLED77W8PLA

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 77"

(2)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size (in.)

    77

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

  • Billion Rich Colours

    Billion Rich Colours

  • Dimming

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

VIDEO

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Picture Master Processor

    α9 Intelligent Processor

  • Technicolor Expert Mode

    Yes

  • Professional Game TV

    Yes

  • Enhanced Motion Picture response time

    Yes

  • Object/Active Depth Enhancer

    Object Depth Enhancer

  • Colour Enhancer

    Dynamic Colour

  • Colour Accuracy

    True Colour Accuracy Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Sharpness

    Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng

  • HEVC

    Yes

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Output

    60W(Woofer : 20W)

  • Channel

    4.2 ch

  • Direction

    Height + Front Firing

  • Woofer

    2 ea, WF : 20W

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Audio Upscaler

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes (Built-in Google Assistant features require software update) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

  • Google Home Compatible

    Yes (Google Home device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (Magic Remote required)

  • Universal Control Capability

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Focus Zoom

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes
    ※ Support 10 languages : Korean, English (USA, UK, Australia, Canada), German, Italian, French, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Turkish, Russian

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Watch & Record

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2(Main/Sub)

  • Multi Tuner

    Twin Tuner ( DVB-T2/C/S2(Main/Sub) )

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3

  • LAN

    Yes

  • CI Slot

    Yes

  • RF In

    3 (Rear, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone out common)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Wi-fi Direct

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V4.2)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    12.3

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    49.3

  • Weight (AIO Box)

    13.1

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1721 x 989 x 5.96

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1923 x 1131 x 285

  • AIO Box

    1460 x 84 x 208

  • EAN Code

    8806098142880

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    AN-MR18BA

  • Batteries

    Yes
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

