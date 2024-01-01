Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50" LB580V LG Smart TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

50" LB580V LG Smart TV

50LB580V

50" LB580V LG Smart TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (in.)

    50

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard

    Picture Wizard II

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2 Ch Speaker system

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Status Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice 2)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)

SMART TV

  • SmartHome

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

  • PIG (Picture In Graphic)

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Media Share - Remote App

    Yes

  • Media Share - Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Media Share - LG Cloud

    Yes

  • Media Share - Google Dial

    Yes

  • Screen Share - Miracast

    Yes

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes (MHL 2.0)

  • Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG(SI)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

JACK PACK(SIDE)

  • USB 2.0

    3

  • HDMI

    3

  • CI slot

    1

  • ARC port

    1

JACK PACK(REAR)

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Full Scart

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1-Sharing with Component

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    1(Optical)

  • PC Audio Input

    Share with Component audio (AV2)

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Side USB to RS232C

  • Headphone out

    1

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes

  • VESA Size

    400 x 400

  • Local Key Type

    Joystick

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

    Set Built-in

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

USB

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand) (mm)

    1128 x 660 x 55.8

  • Including stand (mm)

    1128 x 703 x 267

WEIGHT(KG)

  • SET (w/o stand kg)

    13.8

  • Including stand (kg)

    17.0

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

