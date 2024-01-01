Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Entertainment

Home to all your favourites.

Streaming has never been easier. Get all your must-have apps like Freeview Play, NOW TV, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more on LG’s webOS smart platform.
Active HDR

Down to the finest details

LG UHD TV provides vibrant colour and accurate detail with Active HDR. Enjoy your favorite films in the same quality as the original with multi HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.
FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's vision brought to life.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colours, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.
Watch the full video
Game Optimiser

Quick and easy game setup.

Manage all your settings in one place with modes optimised for various game genres: FPS, RPG, and RTS. Control contrast with black & white stabilisation for better visibility.
HGiG

Immerse yourself in the game.

HGiG recognises tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.
Sports Alert

Never miss your team play.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favourite teams, even when you're watching other content.
Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage.

Easily connect compatible Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.
New Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned Magic Remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in voice control provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favourites.
Low Input Lag

Complete control without delay.

LG UHD TVs allow users to take full and instant control of games without delays.
ALLM & eARC

The latest gaming specs.

ALLM and eARC meet the latest HDMI specifications. ALLM detects your game console and automatically gives you the optimal settings for fast action gaming. With eARC you're assured of the best quality audio connection.

4K UHD.
Vibrant viewing in Ultra high resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

Play like a boss.

Jump into the action. Game Optimiser, fine-tuned HDR graphics, and low input lag make gameplay faster and more immersive.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favourite teams are playing.
Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch.

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant colour and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

A TV screen displaying a port city where buildings are painted in multiple colours and little boats are anchored in long and narrow harbor.

ThinQ AI

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximise your TV experience. Choose your favourite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries
*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.

Blockbuster performance guaranteed.

Bring the cinema home. FILMMAKER MODE™ and HDR bring you a more immersive viewing experience. Connect with your favourite streaming platforms to access the content you love.

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

A luxury living room with a TV displaying an aerial view of woods in red.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

