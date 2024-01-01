LG OLED C1 55

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Motion
OLED Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
1228 x 706 x 46.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
1228 x 738 x 251
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
1345 x 810 x 207
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
998 x 251
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
18.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
23
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
28.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
300 x 200
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091154842
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
