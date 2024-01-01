We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
55
-
Display Type
LED
-
4K
Yes
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D type
FPR
-
Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
2D to 3D Viewpoint control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Viewpoint control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1 )
-
Just Scan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard Ⅲ
-
H.264 Codec
4K/30p
-
HEVC Codec
4K 30P (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (only BT SOUND BAR is available now, bluetooth headset will be available after MR - Dongle is not required)
DVR
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Reserved record
Manual, According to broadcasting information, On Now, Natural voice recognition,
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
SMART TV
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
PIG (Picture In Graphic)
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes (S/W update)
-
Media Share - Google Dial
Yes
-
Media Share - Media Link
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
3
-
HDMI (4K)
1
-
CI slot
1
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
Yes
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
Share with AV2
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Side USB to RS232C
-
Headphone out
1
-
HDMI (4K)
2
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
USB
-
Divx (HD )
Yes
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC,Mpeg,MP3,PCM,DTS
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
1233 x 727 x 37.8
-
Including stand (mm)
1233 x 766 x 260
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
20.5
-
Including stand (kg)
21.2
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.