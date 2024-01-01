Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

65UF675V

65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (in.)

    65

  • Display Type

    LED

  • 4K

    Yes

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • 4K Upsacaler

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Tweeter

    Yes

  • Sound Status Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice 2)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

DVR

  • Recording

    External Hard Drive

  • Watch & Record

    External Input watch (DTV only)

  • External Input Record

    Yes (DTV only)

  • Scheduled Recording

    Manual, According to broadcasting information

JACK PACK(SIDE)

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • CI slot

    Yes

JACK PACK(REAR)

  • RF In

    2

  • Full Scart

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    1(Optical)

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Side USB to RS232C

  • HDMI (4K)

    2

USB

  • Divx (HD )

    Yes

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand) (mm)

    1460 x 846 x 58.5

  • Including stand (mm)

    1460 x 903 x 338

  • in Carton

    1554 x 992 x 175

WEIGHT(KG)

  • SET (w/o stand kg)

    27

  • Including stand (kg)

    29.6

  • In Carton

    36.6

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

