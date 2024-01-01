Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UN85 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UN85 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
75UN85006LA

LG UN85 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

(4)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size (in.)

    75

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 100Hz

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    α7 Gen3 Processor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

    AI Picture

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (Dolby HDR only)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    Yes

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response

    Yes (ALLM)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes, 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Output

    20W (10W per channel)

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification

    Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Compatible

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Compatible

    Yes

  • LG Smart Speaker

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes, webOS5.0

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    37 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Audio Description

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    2 (Rear)/2 (Side) (2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    2 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    G

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1693 x 978 x 88.8

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1693 x 1037 x 333

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1823 x 1116 x 231

  • Stand (W x D)

    1592 x 333

  • VESA

    600 x 400

  • EAN Code

    8806098680849

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    34.6

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    35.4

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    45.7

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 