LG UN85 82 inch 4K Smart UHD TV

All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size (in.)
82
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 100Hz
VIDEO
-
Picture Master Processor
α7 Gen3 Processor 4K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture
AI Picture
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (Dolby HDR only)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
Yes
-
2K HFR
Yes
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
Yes, 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Output
20W (10W per channel)
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Compatible
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
Gallery
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes, webOS5.0
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
OSD Language
37 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
Audio Description
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
2 (Rear)/2 (Side) (2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
2 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
G
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
1850 x 1068 x 89.9
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1850 x 1128 x 333
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1990 x 1215 x 231
-
Stand (W x D)
1710 x 333
-
VESA
600 x 400
-
EAN Code
8806098679782
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
46.2
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
47
-
Weight (W/Carton)
59.8
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR20
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.