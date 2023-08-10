We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Benefits of LG Dirt Compression
Dust Compression
-Lasting suction power -Hygienic -Easy to control Compressor is the world's first motorised dust compression system that thoroughly cleans with lasting suction power and easy, hygienic dust control.
More Dirt Collection Means Fewer Disposals
Household dirt is bad for you. It can trigger allergies and aggravates asthma and other respiratory problems. We have developed new technology that uses a motor to compact all the dirt captured by your cleaner. It helps stop fine dirt particles being released back into your home as you empty your cleaner.
Effective Dirt Capture
Our vacuum cleaners feature the world's first Motorised Dirt Compression technology. So it helps prevent particles from escaping when you empty your bin and ensures dirt is collected and compressed. This makes dirt disposal clean and simple.
Clean More, Empty less
Because our vacuum cleaners compact dirt as it's collected, you will have to empty your cleaner far less often. The unique RotaBlade inside the dirt bin rotates from side to side during operation. It makes for far better use of cleaning capacity.
Simple Dirt Disposal
Our dirt bin will take the mess out of emptying your vacuum cleaner. Dirt can be disposed of quickly, cleanly and easily.
Steam Nozzle
Sani Punch
Humans naturally shed tiny skin particles that collect in our beds.
Heaven for Dust Mites
These tiny skin particles provide a feast for dust mites. To make matters worse, the body heat and moisture that humans give off in bed gives dust mites the perfect environment to thrive.
Dust Mite Residue
The residue that dust mites leave behind can trigger allergies and aggravate respiratory conditions.
Hepa 13 with Carbon filter
Our vacuum cleaners feature a carbon HEPA filter. It's a clever filter that traps 99.95% of microscopic particles. Without it, these particles would simply circulate back into your home. The filter's tightly knitted structure blocks particles down to the size of just 0.3 microns. It also traps harmful bacteria and allergens that can affect your family's health. And with a layer of carbon particles that eliminate odours, our vacuum cleaners give your home fresher air as well as cleaner carpets.
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.