Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

The Benefits of LG Dirt Compression

The world's first motorised dust compression system

Dust Compression
-Lasting suction power -Hygienic -Easy to control Compressor is the world's first motorised dust compression system that thoroughly cleans with lasting suction power and easy, hygienic dust control.
More Dirt Collection Means Fewer Disposals
Household dirt is bad for you. It can trigger allergies and aggravates asthma and other respiratory problems. We have developed new technology that uses a motor to compact all the dirt captured by your cleaner. It helps stop fine dirt particles being released back into your home as you empty your cleaner.
Effective Dirt Capture
Our vacuum cleaners feature the world's first Motorised Dirt Compression technology. So it helps prevent particles from escaping when you empty your bin and ensures dirt is collected and compressed. This makes dirt disposal clean and simple.
Clean More, Empty less
Because our vacuum cleaners compact dirt as it's collected, you will have to empty your cleaner far less often. The unique RotaBlade inside the dirt bin rotates from side to side during operation. It makes for far better use of cleaning capacity.
Simple Dirt Disposal
Our dirt bin will take the mess out of emptying your vacuum cleaner. Dirt can be disposed of quickly, cleanly and easily.

Steam Nozzle

At LG we develop products that are packed with new technology. We are now proud to introduce steam cleaning to our vacuum cleaners. Say hello to floors with a pristine sheen. This clever nozzle allows you to vacuum and mop at the same time. So now you can do the same job in half the time. You don't even need to use any chemicals or cleaning products. Pure water steam is all that's needed to sharpen the shine of your floors.

Sani Punch

Human Debris
Humans naturally shed tiny skin particles that collect in our beds.
Heaven for Dust Mites
These tiny skin particles provide a feast for dust mites. To make matters worse, the body heat and moisture that humans give off in bed gives dust mites the perfect environment to thrive.
Dust Mite Residue
The residue that dust mites leave behind can trigger allergies and aggravate respiratory conditions.

Hepa 13 with Carbon filter

Breathe easy
Our vacuum cleaners feature a carbon HEPA filter. It's a clever filter that traps 99.95% of microscopic particles. Without it, these particles would simply circulate back into your home. The filter's tightly knitted structure blocks particles down to the size of just 0.3 microns. It also traps harmful bacteria and allergens that can affect your family's health. And with a layer of carbon particles that eliminate odours, our vacuum cleaners give your home fresher air as well as cleaner carpets.

One Touch Metal Telescopic Pipe

Expands easily for longer and higher reach.

Power Control on Grip Handle

Easy-to-reach controls, on an ergonomically designed pull-out handle.

