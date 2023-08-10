The world's first motorised dust compression system



Dust Compression

-Lasting suction power -Hygienic -Easy to control Compressor is the world's first motorised dust compression system that thoroughly cleans with lasting suction power and easy, hygienic dust control.

More Dirt Collection Means Fewer Disposals

Household dirt is bad for you. It can trigger allergies and aggravates asthma and other respiratory problems. We have developed new technology that uses a motor to compact all the dirt captured by your cleaner. It helps stop fine dirt particles being released back into your home as you empty your cleaner.

Effective Dirt Capture

Our vacuum cleaners feature the world's first Motorised Dirt Compression technology. So it helps prevent particles from escaping when you empty your bin and ensures dirt is collected and compressed. This makes dirt disposal clean and simple.

Clean More, Empty less

Because our vacuum cleaners compact dirt as it's collected, you will have to empty your cleaner far less often. The unique RotaBlade inside the dirt bin rotates from side to side during operation. It makes for far better use of cleaning capacity.

Simple Dirt Disposal

Our dirt bin will take the mess out of emptying your vacuum cleaner. Dirt can be disposed of quickly, cleanly and easily.