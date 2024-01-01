We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG/6KG WASHER DRYER WITH 6 MOTION DD
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Silver
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
6
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
67
FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Display
Big Touch LED
-
Door Size (mm)
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
170°
-
Door Rim
Chrome Hairline(safety cover)
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A (Wash: A+++)
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
Wash:55, Dry:25
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
5.44(1.09)
-
Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)
10
-
Cycle Time(min) 40ºc Cotton
125
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Spin Performance
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (%)
44
-
Noise Level (dBA)
Wash:55, Spin:75
PROGRAMMES
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Dry Only
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Dry
Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Time Save
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19h
-
Running Time Indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
