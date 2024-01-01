We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8/4 KG Condensor Washer Dryer with multiple Wash Programs and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Shiny Steel
-
Door
Shiny Steel rim + Black tint
-
Display Background Color
Black
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (Post DD)
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
FEATURES
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
120º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Mix Load
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
-
Direct Wear (WD only)
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Eco Dry
Yes
-
Iron Dry
Yes
-
Lower Temp Dry
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 560 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
660x655x885
-
Weight (Kg)
68
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
72
DISPLAY
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Colour Protection
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4J6AM8S
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm
