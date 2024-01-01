We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG/6KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TRUESTEAM™ and 6 Motion DD
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Black
-
Panel
White
-
Door Rim
Chrome
-
Black Tint Door
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
9
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
6
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
67
FEATURES
-
Steam
Yes
-
Spin Speed
1400
-
Variable Spin Speed
14001200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Display
1888 LED
-
Smart Diagnosis
SDS 3.0
-
NFC
Smart Diagnosis, Download Course, One Touch
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Spin Performance
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care / Synthetic
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Time Save
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Steam Wash
Yes
-
Steam Softener
Yes
-
Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19h
-
Temp. Indication
Yes
-
Rinsing Indication
Yes
-
Spin RPM Indication
Yes
-
Favourite Indication
Yes
-
Running Time Indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Colour Protection
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
