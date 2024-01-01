Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

FH4A8TDH4N

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

1111111111111

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes (Post DD)

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes (3in2)

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

    A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

  • NFC (Download cycle, NFC)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Body Colour

    Silver

  • Door

    Chrome rim + Black tint

  • Display Background Colour

    Black

  • Dial Knop

    Chrome

  • Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

    8

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    5

  • Spin Speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

    Yes

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Door Openning Angle (º)

    120

  • Drum Volume (Liters)

    59

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Aqua-Lock

    Yes

  • Program Selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Diaplay Type

    White LED

  • Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes (Start button Blink)

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cycle No

    14

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (Steam Only)

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh (Steam Only)

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

    Yes

  • Direct Wear (WD Only)

    Yes

  • Wash + Dry (WD Only)

    Yes (5kg)

  • Quick 30

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product (W x H x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 590

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Steam Softener

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Time Save

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse⁺+ Hold

    Yes

  • Normal Eco

    Yes

  • Low Temp

    Yes

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Colour Care

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Quick Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Dry 30

    Yes

  • Dry 60

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    FH4A8TDH4N

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

    5.44

  • Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

    1.52

  • Washing Performance Class

    A

  • Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

    44%

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1400

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    8

  • Drying Capacity (KG)

    5

  • Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

    89

  • Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

    65

  • Washing and drying time (Min)

    735

  • Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

    1088

  • Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

    17800

  • Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

    304

  • Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

    13000

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 