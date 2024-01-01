We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (Post DD)
-
TrueSteam™
Yes (3in2)
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)
A
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
NFC (Download cycle, NFC)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Body Colour
Silver
-
Door
Chrome rim + Black tint
-
Display Background Colour
Black
-
Dial Knop
Chrome
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
5
-
Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
120
-
Drum Volume (Liters)
59
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Diaplay Type
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes (Start button Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No
14
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Allergy Care (Steam Only)
Yes
-
Steam Refresh (Steam Only)
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
-
Direct Wear (WD Only)
Yes
-
Wash + Dry (WD Only)
Yes (5kg)
-
Quick 30
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x H x D mm)
600 x 850 x 590
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Steam Softener
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Time Save
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse⁺+ Hold
Yes
-
Normal Eco
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
-
Iron
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Colour Care
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
FH4A8TDH4N
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)
5.44
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)
1.52
-
Washing Performance Class
A
-
Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃
44%
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1400
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
8
-
Drying Capacity (KG)
5
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)
89
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)
65
-
Washing and drying time (Min)
735
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)
1088
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)
17800
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)
304
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)
13000
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm
