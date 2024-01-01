We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.5KG/7KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TrueSteam™ and 6 Motion DD
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
10.5
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
7
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
67
FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Steam
3in2 Steam
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
14001200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/40/60/95℃
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Display
Touch LED (All Touch)
-
Door Rim
Steam Door
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)
10
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Spin Performance
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (%)
39.03%
-
Noise Level (dBA)
Wash:54, Spin:75
DISPLAY
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19h
-
Running Time Indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
