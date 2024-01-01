Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10.5KG/7KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TrueSteam™ and 6 Motion DD

FH4U1JBH2N

All Spec

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

    10.5

  • Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

    7

  • Drum Volume (Litres)

    67

FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Steam

    3in2 Steam

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Variable Spin Speed

    14001200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/20/40/60/95℃

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Rinse System

    Yes

  • Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Display

    Touch LED (All Touch)

  • Door Rim

    Steam Door

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Aqua-Lock

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)

    10

  • Washing Performance

    A

  • Spin Performance

    A

  • Spin Drying Performance (%)

    39.03%

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    Wash:54, Spin:75

DISPLAY

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19h

  • Running Time Indicator

    Yes

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes/Yes

