12/8 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Blue White
-
Display Background Color
Black
-
Door Rim
Chrome
-
Black Tint Door
Yes
FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
1600/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/40/60/95ºc
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)
Yes
-
Display
Dot Blue LCD
-
Smart Diagnosis
SDS 3.0
-
NFC
Download cycle, NFC
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
120º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
320(R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1600
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care / Synthetic
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Time Save
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse⁺ + Hold
Yes
-
Steam Softener
Yes
-
Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Normal Eco
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
-
Iron
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 640 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
660 x 705 x 885
-
Weight (Kg)
73
DISPLAY
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
Graphic
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19h
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Colour Protection
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
FH695BDH2N
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)
7.95
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)
1.26
-
Washing Performance Class
A
-
Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃
0.44
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1600
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
12
-
Drying Capacity (KG)
8
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)
130
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)
72
-
Washing and drying time (Min)
724
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)
1590
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)
26000
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)
252
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)
14400
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm
-
Noise level - Wash (dBA)
55
