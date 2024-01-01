12/8 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FH695BDH2N

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    Blue White

  • Display Background Color

    Black

  • Door Rim

    Chrome

  • Black Tint Door

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1600/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/20/40/60/95ºc

  • Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

    Yes

  • Display

    Dot Blue LCD

  • Smart Diagnosis

    SDS 3.0

  • NFC

    Download cycle, NFC

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Door Opening Angle

    120º

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    320(R)

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Aqua-Lock

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

    A

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1600

PROGRAMMES

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care / Synthetic

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Beeper

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Time Save

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse⁺ + Hold

    Yes

  • Steam Softener

    Yes

  • Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Normal Eco

    Yes

  • Low Temp

    Yes

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product (W x D x H)

    600 x 640 x 850

  • Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

    660 x 705 x 885

  • Weight (Kg)

    73

DISPLAY

  • Program Selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

    Graphic

  • Time Delay (Hour)

    3-19h

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes/Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Deodorization

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Colour Protection

    Yes

  • Quick Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin (Default)

    Yes

  • Dry 30

    Yes

  • Dry 60

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    FH695BDH2N

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

    7.95

  • Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

    1.26

  • Washing Performance Class

    A

  • Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

    0.44

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1600

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    12

  • Drying Capacity (KG)

    8

  • Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

    130

  • Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

    72

  • Washing and drying time (Min)

    724

  • Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

    1590

  • Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

    26000

  • Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

    252

  • Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

    14400

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm

  • Noise level - Wash (dBA)

    55

