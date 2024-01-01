Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Steam™ FWV685SSE 8kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - Graphite
Product Information Sheet

FWV685SSE

LG Steam™ FWV685SSE 8kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - Graphite

FWV685SSE

LG Steam™ FWV685SSE 8kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - Graphite

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
8/5kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 850 x 565 <br> D' : 620 , D" : 1100
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
LG Steam™

All Spec

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    Graphite

  • Door

    Tempered Glass + Chrome Rim

  • Display Background Color

    Black Main + Silver Button

  • Dial Knob

    Chrome

  • Knob Deco

    Stainless Silver

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

    8

  • Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

    5

  • Drum Volume (Litres)

    59

KEY FEATURES

  • AI DD™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

  • Steam™

    Steam

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    E

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Model Type

    Front loader

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Door Opening Angle

    150

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300 (R)

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    E

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1360

PROGRAMMES

  • Cycle No

    14

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Mix Load

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam Only)

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry (WD Only)

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes (Wash Options)

  • Normal

    Yes (Wash Options)

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Normal Eco

    Yes

  • Low Temp

    Yes

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Colour Care

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Quick Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Dry 30

    Yes

  • Dry 60

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)

    630 x 885 x 650

  • Weight (Kg)

    69

  • Weight Include Packing (Kg)

    73

  • Depth with Door Open (D')

    620

  • Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")

    1100

DISPLAY

  • Program Selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Display Type

    White LED

  • Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Time Delay (Hour)

    3 - 19hrs

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes

WASHER& DRYER BR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION)

  • Energy Efficiency rating (Washing only)

    D

  • Energy Efficiency rating (Washing and Drying combined)

    E

  • Energy Consumption (Washing and Drying combined)/ 100 cycles

    310 kWh

  • Energy Consumption (Washing only)/ 100 cycles

    73 kWh

  • Capacity (Drying)

    5.0 kg

  • Capacity (Washing)

    8.0 kg

  • Water Consumption (Washing and Drying combined) weighted

    75 l

  • Water Consumption (Washing only) weighted

    48 l

  • Reference Programme duration (Washing and Drying combined)

    06:45:00

  • Reference Programme duration (Washing only)

    03:35:00

  • Spin efficiency class

    B

  • Operating noise for Spinning dB

    75

  • Noise emission class

    B

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

