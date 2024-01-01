We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Steam™ FWV685SSE 8kg / 5kg, 1400rpm Washer Dryer - Graphite
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Graphite
-
Door
Tempered Glass + Chrome Rim
-
Display Background Color
Black Main + Silver Button
-
Dial Knob
Chrome
-
Knob Deco
Stainless Silver
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
5
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
59
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
Steam™
Steam
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
E
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Model Type
Front loader
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
150
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
E
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1360
PROGRAMMES
-
Cycle No
14
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Mix Load
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam Only)
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
-
Wash+Dry (WD Only)
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes (Wash Options)
-
Normal
Yes (Wash Options)
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Normal Eco
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Colour Care
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)
630 x 885 x 650
-
Weight (Kg)
69
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
73
-
Depth with Door Open (D')
620
-
Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")
1100
DISPLAY
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3 - 19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
WASHER& DRYER BR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION)
-
Energy Efficiency rating (Washing only)
D
-
Energy Efficiency rating (Washing and Drying combined)
E
-
Energy Consumption (Washing and Drying combined)/ 100 cycles
310 kWh
-
Energy Consumption (Washing only)/ 100 cycles
73 kWh
-
Capacity (Drying)
5.0 kg
-
Capacity (Washing)
8.0 kg
-
Water Consumption (Washing and Drying combined) weighted
75 l
-
Water Consumption (Washing only) weighted
48 l
-
Reference Programme duration (Washing and Drying combined)
06:45:00
-
Reference Programme duration (Washing only)
03:35:00
-
Spin efficiency class
B
-
Operating noise for Spinning dB
75
-
Noise emission class
B
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.