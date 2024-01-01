8/4 KG Condensor Washer Dryer with multiple Wash Programs and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
W5J6AM0WW

All Spec

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    Blue White

  • Door

    White rim + Black tint

  • Display Background Color

    Black

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes (Post DD)

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/20/40/60/95℃

  • Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

    Yes

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Door Opening Angle

    120º

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300 (R)

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Aqua-Lock

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Washing Performance

    A

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

PROGRAMMES

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large

    Yes

  • Mix Load

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

    Yes

  • Direct Wear (WD only)

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Beeper

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Eco Dry

    Yes

  • Iron Dry

    Yes

  • Lower Temp Dry

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product (W x D x H)

    600 x 560 x 850

  • Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

    660x655x885

  • Weight (Kg)

    68

  • Weight Include Packing (Kg)

    72

DISPLAY

  • Program Selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Display Type

    White LED

  • Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Time Delay (Hour)

    3-19hrs

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes/Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin (Default)

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Colour Protection

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Dry 30

    Yes

  • Dry 60

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    W5J6AM0WW

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm

