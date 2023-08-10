About Cookies on This Site

8Kg Direct Drive Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

8Kg Direct Drive Washing Machine

F1247TD5

8Kg Direct Drive Washing Machine

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Color/Finish

Silver

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

8

Drum Volume (Litres)

62

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Temperature

Cold/30/40/60/95ºc

Standby Power Zero

Yes^~Saving worry about the cost to you or the environment

Direct Drive Motor

Yes^~We believe in our Direct Drive motor parts a 10 year warranty.

Door Size (mm)

350mm

Door Opening Angle

170º

PERFORMANCE

Water Consumption (Litre)

56

Energy Consumption (kWh)

1.23^~Eco friendly energy rating that won't cost the earth

Spin Drying Class

A

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:54, Spin:69

PROGRAMS

Cotton

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Rinse+ Spin

Yes

Synthetic

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Child-Lock

Yes

Crease Care

Yes

Intensive

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse+ Hold

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes^~An optimum 40 degree rinse cycle that eliminates all detergent residues.

Time Delay

Yes

