9kg 6 Motion DD Washing Machine with TurboWash™

Specs

Reviews

Support

9kg 6 Motion DD Washing Machine with TurboWash™

F14U1FCN8

9kg 6 Motion DD Washing Machine with TurboWash™

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Black

Panel

Black

Panel Frame

Chrome

Door Rim

Chrome

Black Tint Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

9

FEATURES

Control

Touch

Variable Spin Speed

Yes

Spin Stability

Yes

Variable Temperature

Yes

Display

Module LED

Door Opening Angle

150º

Smart Diagnosis

SDS 3.0

NFC

Smart Diagnosis, Download Course, One Touch

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A+++(-40%)

Water Consumption (Litre)

9,500 (L/Annual)

Energy Consumption (kWh)

217(kWh/Annual)

Spin Drying Class

B

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:73, Spin:53

PROGRAMMES

Baby Care

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Dark Wash

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Download Course

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Small Load

Yes

Lingerie

Yes

Wool

Yes

Skin Care

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

DISPLAY

Time Delay (hour)

19hr

