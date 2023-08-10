We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Direct Drive | 8kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
Body Colour
White
Door Type
Coverless
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
8
Delay Timer
Yes Up to 19 Hours
Display Type
LED
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
6 Motion DD
Yes
Add Item
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Embossed Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense Auto Dosing
No
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes 4
LoadSense
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
No
Type
Washing Machine
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
C
Allergy Care (Washer)
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
Yes
Speed14
Yes
Sportswear
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
Baby Steam Care
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Rinse
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Rinse+
Yes
Spin
Yes
Temp
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Box Dimensions (W x H x D mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Depth From Back Cover To Door (D' mm)
565
Product Depth With Door Open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
Product Dimensions (W x H x D mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Weight (kg)
66
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
70
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
63
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel Award’
No
Duration Of The Left-On Mode (Min)
12
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.9
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.64
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.32
Energy Efficiency Class
C
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
1360
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
73
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
0.5
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
B
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 4060 40℃
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
218
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
168
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
145
Wash Capacity (kg)
8
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
48
Bar Code
8806098765294
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
