About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
F4V509WSE

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | White

F4V509WSE

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
9kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 565 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam™

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossed Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense Auto Dosing

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Type

Washing Machine

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (Washer)

Yes

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Speed14

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 59

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Baby Steam Care

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Rinse+

Yes

Spin

Yes

Temp

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (W x H x D mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth From Back Cover To Door (D' mm)

565

Product Depth With Door Open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Product Dimensions (W x H x D mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight (kg)

70

Weight Include Packing (Kg)

74

PRODUCT FICHE(WASH CYCLE)

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

58

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

No

Duration Of The Left-On Mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.011

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.5

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.242

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

72

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

228

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

170

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

160

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

50

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091353184

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4V509WSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4V509WSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4V509WSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4V509WSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 