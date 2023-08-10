About Cookies on This Site

WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
UK EU
WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

UK EU
F6V1010WTSE

WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

What's to Love About LG Washers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.

As the background changes to sweaters, soft cotton, and jeans, a washing pattern that fits the fabric is activated.

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

Thanks to TurboWash™360°, you can enjoy thoroughly cleaned clothes in less than 40 minutes, with a faster wash that doesn’t compromise on cleaning power.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

UK-HA-Washers-F6V1010WTSE-06-Efficiency-desktop

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Steam™

Don’t Worry about Irritants

Steam™ gets rid of 99.9% of dusts, allergens, and mites from clothes so that you can wear them with confidence.

There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

This image explains that the exterior of the washing machine remains the same and the internal drum is enlarged.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Drum in Same Size Machine

The image of the washing machine with the Tempered Glass Door clearly visible.

Tempered Glass Door

A Durable & Elegant Door

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Larger Display

A More Visible Display

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

Elegant Metal Dial

Larger & More Visible Dial

Innovation

'*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1560

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.55

Max spin speed (RPM)

1560

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Wash Capacity (kg)

10.5

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

53

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.87

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.302

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

73

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

53

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Dispenser Clean

No

Wash

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Softener Level

No

Rinse+

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Spin

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

PROGRAMS

TurboWash 59

No

TurboWash 49

No

Wash+Dry

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 30

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Quick 12

No

Outdoor

No

Quick Wash

No

Rinse

No

Refresh

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Quick 60

No

Auto Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Baby Care

No

Baby Steam Care

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Skin Care

No

TurboWash 39

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Speed14

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Spin+Drain

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Cotton

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Cotton +

No

Drain + Spin

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Hand Wash

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098766130

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Weight include packing (kg)

74

Weight (kg)

70

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

No

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

TurboWash

No

Drum Light

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Centum System

No

Foam Detection System

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F6V1010WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F6V1010WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F6V1010WTSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F6V1010WTSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

F6V1010WTSE

WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet