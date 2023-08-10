About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Which? Award1

Which? Award

Washing Machines

June 2022
Quiet Mark2

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2022

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
the small actions you take. Learn about
how to extend the life of your clothing and
create a better tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear FIND OUT MORE
UK-HA-Washers-F4V910WTSE-03-Social-desktop

What's to Love About LG Washers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.

bg-w-d

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

Thanks to TurboWash™360°, you can enjoy thoroughly cleaned clothes in less than 40 minutes, with a faster wash that doesn’t compromise on cleaning power.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There is a map of the world in black and grey in the background. There is a green capital A sitting on a stage in the foreground. The two more capital green A's appear on either side of the original A and an arrow comes out from the bottom of one leg of the original A and shoots up. The three A's represent the grade A energy efficiency of the product. A bar graph on the bottom left with the ENERGY label has an arrow that points at the highest green level.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
Energy Efficiency

A

Grade

Spin Performance

A

Grade

Noise

A

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Steam™

Don’t Worry about Irritants

Steam™ gets rid of 99.9% of dusts, allergens, and mites from clothes so that you can wear them with confidence.

There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

This image explains that the exterior of the washing machine remains the same and the internal drum is enlarged.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Drum in Same Size Machine

The image of the washing machine with the Tempered Glass Door clearly visible.

Tempered Glass Door

A Durable & Elegant Door

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Larger Display

A More Visible Display

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

Elegant Metal Dial

Larger & More Visible Dial

Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Recommended Proucts

Table Caption
Features F4V909BTSE F4V910BTSE F6V1009BTSE F6V1010BTSE
F4V909BTSE
LG Turbowash360™ F4V909BTSE 9kg, 1400rpm Washing Machine - Black
F4V910BTSE
LG Turbowash360™ F4V910BTSE 10.5kg / 1400rpm, Washing Machine - Black
F6V1009BTSE
LG Turbowash360™ F6V1009BTSE 9kg / 1600 RPM Washing Machine - Black Steel
F6V1010BTSE
LG Turbowash360™ F6V1010BTSE 10.5kg / 1600 RPM Washing Machine
Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy Where to Buy

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 