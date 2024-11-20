We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG Wine Fridges
For those who like to entertain in style, LG's Wine Fridges and wine cellars offer advanced technology to control the perfect temperature, humidity, and even light.
Our 8 Bottle Mini Wine Fridge features a modern sleek design small enough to be placed almost anywhere in your home, be it by the bar counter or in the kitchen. For avid wine collectors, LG also offers a 65-bottle wine cellar. The convertible freezer and fridge provide wine preservation addition to storing condiments for when you need some extra space, whilst the dual storage zones make it suitable to store both red and white wines in their optimal conditions in the same fridge. Shop Wine Cooler Fridges at LG Australia today!
