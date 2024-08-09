Disclaimer:



*Express Delivery. We will use commercially reasonable efforts to deliver Your order within 1-2 business days from when it is placed. Orders by 12 pm ET Monday to Thursday will arrive the next business day (Tuesday to Friday). Orders placed after 12 pm ET on Thursday will be delivered on Monday by 5pm ET. Orders placed after 12pm ET on Friday, or on a weekend or holiday, will be delivered within two business days of Your order being placed. LG will not be liable for any delays in transportation or if your order is delayed due to issues with your payment method. The cost for Express Delivery is shown at checkout. When Express Delivery is not available to Your location, it will not be possible for You to select during checkout. Express Delivery is only available with the following Products: washers, dryers, the WashTower, the Styler, refrigerators, ranges, range hoods, cooktops, wall ovens, and dishwashers (each a “Major Appliance”) and TVs 55” and larger.