Get your new LG products faster, with new Express Delivery.

When is purchase with Express Delivery delivered?

Delivery time depends on which day of week and time your order is placed.

If your order is placed in the morning from Monday-Thursday, your order will arrive the following day, however If your order is placed after 12pm on a Thursday, your order will arrive by the following Monday. If your order is placed after noon on a Friday, a weekend, or a holiday, your package will arrive within the following two business days.