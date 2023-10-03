About Cookies on This Site

Moniteur portable +vue WQXGA (2560 x 1600) de 16 po pour LG gram avec USB de type CMC

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Moniteur portable +vue WQXGA (2560 x 1600) de 16 po pour LG gram avec USB de type C<sup>MC</sup>

16MR70.ASDA8

Moniteur portable +vue WQXGA (2560 x 1600) de 16 po pour LG gram avec USB de type CMC

Vue de face

vue pour LG gram



Élargissez votre perspective.

 

Augmentez votre espace d’affichage n’importe où avec le moniteur +vue pour LG gram.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités; l’ordinateur portable est vendu séparément.
*Ce produit est un moniteur portable alimenté par une batterie d’ordinateur portable connectée. Il ne dispose pas d’une batterie intégrée.
*Si la batterie de l’ordinateur portable connecté est faible, vous pouvez utiliser un chargeur USB-CMC (vendu séparément) pour l’alimenter.
*Ce produit est destiné uniquement aux ordinateurs portables. Tout périphérique connecté au moniteur doit prendre en charge le mode DisplayPort Alt (mode DP Alt) et être doté d’une sortie d’alimentation (USB PD) supérieure à 7,5W (5 V/1,5 A).

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités; l’ordinateur portable est vendu séparément.

**Il est nécessaire de se connecter à un ordinateur portable LG gram 16 (écran 16:10 de 16 po) pour obtenir un écran 32:10.

***La fonction Rotation automatique ne peut être utilisée que si l’application LG Switch est installée.

Élargissez, enrichissez et optimisez votre LG gram.

Le moniteur +vue offre plus d’espace d’écran et une synchronisation parfaite avec le LG gram. Améliorez votre productivité grâce à cette configuration idéale.

Grand écran 16:10

Grand écran 16:10

Écran 16:10 améliorant la productivité en proposant un affichage 32:10 avec le LG gram 16

WQXGA (2560 × 1600) haute résolution

WQXGA (2560 × 1600) haute résolution

Écran WQXGA (2560 × 1600) claire et net; résolution deux fois supérieure à celle de la pleine HD

Grande gamme de couleurs DCI-P3 à 99% (typ.)**

Grande gamme de couleurs DCI-P3 à 99% (typ.)**

Exprimez fidèlement votre créativité grâce à la technologie DCI-P3 à 99% (typ.).

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités; l’ordinateur portable est vendu séparément.

**DCI-P3 typique à 99%, minimum de 95%.

Il suffit d’un câble.

Installez un deuxième écran en toute simplicité grâce à une connexion USB de type CMC. L’écran comporte un port USB de type CMC de chaque côté pour une polyvalence optimale.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités; l’ordinateur portable est vendu séparément.

Alimentez un moniteur vue tout en rechargeant l’ordinateur portable connecté (jusqu’à 45W).

Puissance jusqu’à 45W

Le chargeur USB-CMC vous permet de simultanément mettre sous tension le moniteur +vue pour LG gram tout en rechargeant l’ordinateur portable connecté (jusqu’à 45W).

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. L’ordinateur portable et le chargeur USB-CMC sont vendus séparément.
*Le chargeur USB-CMC (vendu séparément) doit prendre en charge une puissance d’entrée de 65W et une puissance de sortie de 45W.

Portabilité et légèreté

Portabilité totale, légèreté exceptionnelle

Où que vous alliez, vous pouvez configurer un poste de travail optimisé grâce à la légèreté du moniteur +vue pour LG gram. La combinaison du moniteur +vue et du LG gram 16 demeure tout de même légère et facile à transporter.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités; l’ordinateur portable est vendu séparément.

Ergonomique, pour votre confort

Grâce au nouvel étui du moniteur +vue pour LG gram, vous pouvez facilement installer le moniteur horizontalement ou verticalement et le régler à des angles de 105° ou de 120°.

L’évolutivité et la portabilité au service de l’efficacité

Peaufinez votre environnement de travail, où que vous soyez.

Mode Rotation automatique
Mode Partage d’écran
Mode Multitâche
Mode Rotation automatique
Mode Partage d’écran
Mode Multitâche

Mode Rotation automatique**

Le mode Rotation automatique permet d’utiliser votre écran à l’horizontale ou à la verticale pour améliorer votre productivité.

Partage d’écran

Partagez l’écran avec un collègue pour améliorer votre efficacité.

Multitâche

L’affichage double vous permet d’effectuer des tâches multiples en toute simplicité.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités; l’ordinateur portable est vendu séparément.

**La fonction Rotation automatique ne peut être utilisée que si l’application LG Switch est installée.

Application LG Switch

Gérez et réglez facilement l’affichage.

Vous pouvez personnaliser votre espace de travail en fractionnant l’affichage ou en réglant les paramètres de base du moniteur, les options vidéo et diverses autres fonctions à l’aide de l’application LG Switch.
PAGE DE TÉLÉCHARGEMENT

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités; l’ordinateur portable est vendu séparément.

*Pour télécharger l’application LG Switch, visitez LG.COM.

*Les images du produit et de l’application LG Switch dans la vidéo ne sont fournies qu’à titre d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel et de l’application LG Switch.

Toutes les spécifications

DEL

DEL

S. O.

ALIMENTATION

Adaptateur c.a.

S. O.

Type d’adaptateur c.a.

S. O.

SON

Audio

S. O.

Haut-parleur

S. O.

ACCESSOIRES

Accessoires

Folio Cover, USB TYPE C TO C

STOCKAGE

eMMC

S. O.

Lecteur de disque dur

S. O.

Fente MMC

S. O.

SSD

S. O.

BATTERIE

Batterie

S. O.

BOUTON

Bouton

2 boutons/haut, bas (contrôle de la luminosité)

TRANSFERT

Transfert

S. O.

CERTIFIÉ

Certifié

S. O.

INFORMATION

Catégorie de produit

gram+vue

Année

A23

DISPOSITIF D’ENTRÉE

Clavier

S. O.

CONCEPTION

Matériaux du châssis

Aluminium, PC-ABS

Couleur

Silver

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

Dimensions [pouces]

14,17 x 9,66 x 0,32 poㅤ

Dimensions [mm]

360 x 245,5 x 2,24ㅤ

Dimensions à l’expédition [pouces]

16.5x11.5x2.4"ㅤ

Dimensions à l’expédition [mm]

419x288x60"ㅤ

Poids [kg]

0.67 (0.92 / with Folio)ㅤ

Poids (lb)

1.45ㅤ

SYSTÈME

Carte graphique

S. O.

Mémoire

S. O.

Système d’exploitation

Sans SE

Processeur

S. O.

CONNECTIVITÉ

Bluetooth

S. O.

Interface

S. O.

LAN

S. O.

Syntoniseur télévisuel

S. O.

Caméra Web

S. O.

Sans fil

S. O.

SÉCURITÉ

Empreinte digitale

S. O.

fTPM/HW TPM

NON

Sécurité du disque dur

NON

Mode sécurisé

S. O.

Verrou Kensington mince

S. O.

Sécurité SSD

NON

TERMINAUX D’ENTRÉE/DE SORTIE

DC-In

S. O.

Autres

S. O.

HDMI

S. O.

Sortie pour casque d’écoute

S. O.

RJ45

S. O.

USB de type A

S. O.

USB de type C

USB de type C (mode DP Alt)

ÉCRAN

Luminosité

350 nits

Gamme de couleurs

DCI-P3 de 99 % (typique, min. 95 %)

Contraste

1200:1 (typique)

Panneau Multi

LGD

Type de panneau

IPS non tactile/antireflet

Polarisation

Antireflet

Rapport

16:10

Taux de rafraîchissement

60 Hz

Résolution

WQXGA (2 560 x 1 600)

Temps de réponse

S. O.

Taille (cm)

40.6

Taille

16

LOGICIELS PRÉINSTALLÉS

Guides d’utilisation des ordinateurs LG

NON

Paramètres du stylet LG

NON

Gestion d’alimentation de LG

NON

Mode Lecture LG

NON

Système de sécurité de LG

NON

UltraGear Studio de LG

NON

Centre de mise à jour de LG

NON

Mise à jour et récupération de LG

NON

McAfee Live Safe (période d’essai de 30 jours)

NON

Microsoft 365 (période d’essai de 30 jours)

NON

Application Nebo for LG

NON

PCmover Professional

NON

Synchronisation sur mobile

NON

Wacom notes

NON

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NON

Dolby Atmos

NON

DTS:X Ultra

NON

IntelMD Connectivity Performance Suite

NON

IntelMD Unision

NON

Centre de commande de LG

NON

Élargissement d’affichage de LG

NON

Guide de configuration et de dépannage faciles de LG

NON

LG Glance de MirametrixMD

NON

On Screen Display 3 de LG

OUI

Thème animé de LG

NON

Guide rapide de LG

NON

L'assistant intelligent du LG

NON

