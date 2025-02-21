Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Frigo de 36 po à porte à 2 battants et à profondeur de comptoir

LF24C8200S

Frigo de 36 po à porte à 2 battants et à profondeur de comptoir

principales caractéristiques

  • Grande capacité
  • Profondeur de comptoir
  • Portes à panneaux plats avec poignées dissimulées
  • Machine à glaçons automatique installée en usine
  • Homologué ENERGY STAR(MD)
Plus

Grande capacité

Rangez plus avec plus d’espace intérieur

Profitez d’un grand espace pour ranger tous vos aliments et boissons pour que votre cuisine ne soit pas encombrée.

En toute simplicité

Profondeur de comptoir

En toute simplicité

Les réfrigérateurs à profondeur de comptoir de LG ont une profondeur moindre qui leur permet d’affleurer aux comptoirs et aux armoires, ce qui offre un aspect élégant et intégré.

Portes à panneaux plats avec poignées dissimulées

Admirez la conception contemporaine.

Jetez un autre coup d’œil chaque fois que vous passez devant cette nouvelle conception de LG et admirez son style contemporain. Les panneaux plats sont agrémentés de poignées dissimulées discrètes qui offrent un accès facile.

Machine à glaçons automatique installée en usine

Notre machine à glaçons intégrée produit automatiquement des glaçons afin que vous puissiez toujours avoir de la glace à portée de main pour les journées chaudes d’été ou lorsque vous recevez des invités.

Homologué ENERGY STARMD

Économisez de l’argent. Économisez de l’énergie.

Avec un réfrigérateur qui consomme au moins 20 % moins d’énergie que ne l’exigent les normes fédérales, vous verrez tout un impact : sur votre consommation énergétique et sur votre facture d’électricite.

SOMMAIRE

Imprimer

DIMENSIONS

LF24C8200S

Caractéristique clé

  • Total du volume (pi³)

    23,6

  • DIMENSIONS DE L'APPAREIL (L x H x P)

    36" x 70 3/8" x 28 3/4"

  • Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    640

  • NIVEAU D’EFFICACITÉ ÉNERGÉTIQUE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

Toutes les spécifications

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE BASE

  • Marque

    LG

  • NIVEAU D’EFFICACITÉ ÉNERGÉTIQUE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Type de produit

    Portes multiples

  • Profondeur standard/de comptoir

    Profondeur de comptoir

CODE À BARRE

  • Code à barre

    195174109830

CAPACITÉ

  • Total du volume (pi³)

    23,6

COMMANDES ET AFFICHAGE

  • Écran à DEL interne

    Écran supérieur intérieur

  • Avertisseur de porte

    Oui

  • Gel express

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids du produit (lb)

    273

  • Profondeur sans la porte (po)

    24 1/4"

  • Profondeur sans la poignée (po)

    28 3/4"

  • Profondeur avec la poignée (po)

    28 3/4"

  • Poids brut (lb)

    295

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus du caisson (po)

    69"

  • Hauteur à la charnière ou à la décoration de couvercle de porte (po)

    70 3/8"

  • Dégagement pour l’installation

    4/8 po

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (L x H x P, pouces)

    38" x 74" x 30"

  • DIMENSIONS DE L'APPAREIL (L x H x P)

    36" x 70 3/8" x 28 3/4"

  • Profondeur totale avec la porte ouverte à 90° (po)

    43 3/8"

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • Door Cooling+

    Non

  • Charnières de porte à fermeture automatique

    Non

  • Porte dans la porte

    Non

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Mode sabbat

    Oui

COMPARTIMENT DE CONGÉLATEUR

  • Type de porte

    Battante latérale

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    6 transparents

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    DEL sur le dessus

  • Tablette_Verre trempé

    Non

SYSTÈME DE DISTRIBUTION D’EAU ET DE GLAÇONS

  • Machine à glaçons automatique

    Oui

  • Production de glaçons quotidienne (lb)

    N/A

  • Témoin du distributeur

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons double

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons_Manuelle

    Plateau à glaçons ordinaire

  • Capacité de stockage de glaçons (lb)

    N/A

  • Distributeur d’eau et de glaçons

    Non

  • Nom du modèle du filtre à eau

    Non

  • Système de filtration d’eau

    Interne (une étape)

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Type de poignée

    Non

  • Extérieur résistant aux empreintes et aux taches

    Non

  • finir (porte)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

  • Conduit plat en métal (Metal Fresh)

    Métal Arrière

PERFORMANCE

  • Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    640

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

COMPARTIMENT DE RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Éclairage du réfrigérateur

    DEL sur le dessus

  • en mouvement panier de porte

    Non

  • Balconnet_Transparent

    6

  • Espace supplémentaire

    Non

  • Tablette_Pliante

    Non

  • Tablette_Verre trempé

    4

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Haut-parleur Bluetooth

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Ver. de Smart Learner

    Ver. 1.0

