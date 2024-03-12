Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Téléviseur intelligent 4K UT7590 de 75 pouces de LG

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

75UT7590PUA

75UT7590PUA

Téléviseur intelligent 4K UT7590 de 75 pouces de LG

(6)
Vue avant du téléviseur LG UHD, UT75 avec le texte de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, et le logo webOS Re:New Program à l'écran.

Les images utilisées dans l’aperçu du produit ci-dessous sont à des fins de représentation. Reportez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour obtenir une représentation précise.

 

Un téléviseur UHD de LG affiche une pièce remplie de couleurs vives, de formes circulaires et de spirales sur un mur.


Une vision claire de tous les détails


La résolution Ultra HD rend chaque couleur éclatante. Voyez des images claires plus vraies que nature.


*Images d’écran simulées.


HDR10 Pro

Voyez tous les détails



Grâce à l’incroyable technologie HDR10 Pro, découvrez un monde où chaque couleur est éclatante et où la luminosité est réglée avec précision pour des vues époustouflantes.


Gros plan du visage d’un homme dans une pièce ombragée aux teintes violettes. À gauche, en « SDR », l’image est floue. À droite, en « HDR10 Pro », l’image est claire et bien définie.


*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image de la norme « HDR10 ».

Processeur IA alpha 5 4K de 7e génération

Profitez d’un excellent divertissement amélioré de l’intérieur


A vibrantly colored, long stretch of hardwood flooring is displayed on an LG UHD TV.




Le processeur IA alpha 5 4K de 7e génération optimise automatiquement le son et la luminosité, pour une immersion totale dans l’action.




*Images d’écran simulées.

Personnalisation IA

Synchronisation en fonction de votre contenu


Un téléviseur de LG affichant un guitariste est fixé sur un mur dans un salon. Des cercles concentriques représentent des ondes sonores.

Réglage acoustique IA

Le son optimal s’adapte à votre espace


Le système audio détecte la disposition de votre pièce et l’endroit où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, parfaitement adapté à l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.


Un téléviseur de LG et une barre de son LG sont disposés dans un espace de vie moderne la nuit. Une image d’aurore boréale est affichée avec les niveaux de luminosité idéaux.

Nuit

Un téléviseur de LG et une barre de son LG sont disposés dans un espace de vie moderne le jour. Une image d’aurore boréale est affichée avec les niveaux de luminosité idéaux.

Jour


Une intelligence qui brille sous toute lumière


De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence pour offrir des images claires et nettes.

Son IA Pro

Entendez chaque détail du paysage sonore.


Des vagues et des bulles sonores sortent du téléviseur de LG et remplissent l’espace.


Plongez dans une symphonie spatiale


Ressentez l’immersion totale d’un système de son ambiophonique virtuel à 5.1 canaux captivant, et entendez chaque écho dans les moindres détails.

Un homme conduit une moto sur une piste de terre battue; des cercles lumineux sont affichés autour de la moto.


Un son percutant qui résonne


Les améliorations apportées par le processeur IA confèrent au son dynamisme et puissance.

Un téléviseur de LG montre des musiciens en train de jouer et des cercles lumineux dans l’espace.


Le son s’adapte à votre contenu.


Le contrôle adaptatif du son équilibre le son en temps réel en fonction du genre pour offrir une clarté optimale.


*Images d’écran simulées.

**La fonctionnalité doit être activée dans le menu du mode son.

***Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

A swirling rainbow-colored textures on an LG NanoCell TV.


webOS 24

Faites de votre expérience télévisuelle la vôtre.


Découvrez un téléviseur fait pour vous avec Mon profil, IA Concierge et Tuile à accès rapide.


*Les menus et les applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays et être différents après la sortie.

**Les recommandations de mots-clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée et ne sont fournies que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le traitement du langage naturel (TLN) dans la langue du pays. 

***Images d’écran simulées.

Le logo webOS plane au centre sur un fond noir, et l’espace en dessous est éclairé par les couleurs rouge, orange et jaune du logo. Les mots « webOS Re:New Program » figurent sous le logo.


Programme webOS Re:New

Pendant cinq ans, un nouveau téléviseur chaque année


Nous ajoutons de nouvelles fonctionnalités pratiques pour le conserver toujours comme neuf.

Cinq rectangles de différentes couleurs sont superposés vers le haut, chacun portant la mention « webOS 24 » à « webOS 28 ». Des flèches pointant vers le haut se trouvent entre les rectangles, chacune portant la mention « Mise à niveau 1 » à « Mise à niveau 4 ».



Grâce au programme webOS Re:New, les clients peuvent bénéficier de quatre mises à niveau sur cinq ans, ce qui leur assure un total de cinq versions webOS en comptant la version au moment de l’achat.


*Le programme webOS Re:New prend en charge un total de quatre mises à niveau sur cinq ans, à partir de la version préinstallée de webOS. Il peut y avoir une certaine variation dans le calendrier des mises à niveau, qui s’effectuent généralement autour de la fin ou du début de l’année.

**Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certains services et de certaines fonctions et applications peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.

***Les mises à jour pour 2023 sont disponibles pour les modèles UHD et supérieurs.

Votre téléviseur sait ce que vous aimez.


LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.


Mon profil

Votre espace vous est dédié


À l’aide de l’application Mon profil, vous pouvez facilement créer un profil pour chaque membre de la famille : chacun dispose d’un écran d’accueil personnel et de recommandations de contenu personnalisées.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.


Tuile à accès rapide

Prenez un raccourci vers vos favoris


En un seul clic. Tuile à accès rapide vous permet d’accéder rapidement à vos favoris, qu’il s’agisse de votre centre de jeux, de vos listes de lecture préférées ou de votre bureau à domicile.

Un téléviseur de LG affiche l’image d’une femme et d’un chien dans un vaste champ. Au bas de l’écran, le texte « Recommend new keywords every time you press the mic button on the remote control » (recommander de nouveaux mots-clés chaque fois que vous appuyez sur le bouton microphone de la télécommande) est affiché à côté d’un cercle rose-violet. Des barres roses affichent les mots-clés suivants : Movies with dogs (films avec des chiens), Dog (chien), Autumn (automne), Relaxation (détente), Friendship (amitié). Devant le téléviseur de LG, la télécommande Magic de LG est orientée vers le téléviseur, et des cercles concentriques violet néon entourent le bouton microphone. À côté de la télécommande, l’image d’un doigt appuyant sur un bouton et le texte « Short press » (appuyez brièvement) sont affichés.


Fonctionnalité IA Concierge

Vos favoris à votre service


IA Concierge apprend à vous connaître grâce à votre historique de recherche et vous recommande des contenus et des mots-clés, notamment « Pour vous », « Recommandé », « Tendances du moment » et « Conseils ».


*Images d’écran simulées.

**Un contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché en fonction de la région et de la connectivité du réseau.

***Il est possible de créer un nombre illimité de profils, mais l’écran d’accueil n’en affichera que jusqu’à dix.

****Les fonctions, les menus et les applications ci-dessus peuvent varier selon les pays et être différents après la sortie.

*****Les recommandations de mots-clés d’IA Concierge ne sont fournies que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le traitement du langage naturel (TLN) dans la langue du pays. 

******Les recommandations de mots-clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

*******La fonction « Toujours prêt » est offerte sur les modèles OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 et 86NANO80 de LG.

Bénéficiez d’une connectivité totale à partir de votre téléviseur


Un téléviseur de LG affichant un lion et un lionceau est fixé au mur d’un salon. Un homme est assis au premier plan. Il tient un téléphone intelligent qui affiche la même image des lions. Trois barres incurvées rouge néon sont affichées juste au-dessus du téléphone intelligent et pointent vers le téléviseur.


Connectivité mobile

Diffusez vos applications directement sur votre téléviseur


Visualisez facilement le contenu de votre iPhone ou de votre appareil Android sur l’écran de votre téléviseur de LG grâce à Apple AirPlay et à Chromecast intégré.


Plateforme pour maison intelligente

Commandez votre maison intelligente à partir d’un seul endroit


La Plateforme pour maison intelligente permet de commander en toute simplicité votre écosystème intelligent depuis votre téléviseur, y compris votre téléphone mobile, votre barre de son et vos appareils IdO, tels que l’éclairage intelligent, le chauffage, la ventilation et la climatisation.


*Images d’écran simulées.

**Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques d’Apple inc. déposées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

***La prise en charge d’AirPlay 2, de HomeKit et de Chromecast intégré peut varier selon la région et la langue.

****LG prend en charge les appareils Wi-Fi « Matter ». Les services et les fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale entre ThinQ et Matter doit s’effectuer par l’intermédiaire de l’application mobile ThinQ.

*****L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans télécommande n’est possible qu’avec le processeur IA alpha 9 et peut varier selon les produits et les régions.

******Le service Chromecast intégré n’est peut-être pas encore accessible au moment de l’achat du CS4 OLED, mais vous pourrez profiter du service après l’installation des mises à jour logicielles webOS.

Un riche éventail de contenus prêts à être visionnés


Un téléviseur de LG au premier plan montre une sélection de vignettes de films et d’émissions de télévision. Le texte « Collection Action », « Bloomberg TV+ » et « Recently watched » (récemment regardés) est affiché. L’espace devant le téléviseur est légèrement éclairé, comme par la lumière du téléviseur. Derrière le téléviseur, sur un fond plus sombre, se trouvent d’autres vignettes de films et d’émissions de télévision.


LG Channels

Maintenant disponible gratuitement avec LG


Utilisez LG Channels 3.0 pour connaître les dernières actualités et regarder vos sports préférés, les films et les séries télévisées les plus populaires, et même des contenus exclusifs uniquement sur les téléviseurs de LG.

Six vignettes de films et d’émissions de télévision sont affichées, et les logos de LG Channels, de Netflix, de Prime Video, de Disney+ et d’Apple TV+ se trouvent en dessous.


Services par contournement

Explorez facilement vos services de diffusion en continu préférés.


Plongez directement dans une nouvelle série aussi facilement que possible, grâce à l’accès par raccourci intégré à vos services de diffusion en continu et à vos applications préférées.


*Images d’écran simulées.

**Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région.

***Un abonnement séparé et ses entités connexes sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime et Apple TV+.

****Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV sont des marques de commerce d’Apple inc. déposées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*****Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques de commerce d’Amazon.com inc. ou de ses filiales.

Un rhinocéros dans un safari est diffusé sur un très grand téléviseur de LG fixé sur le mur brun d’un salon entouré de meubles modulaires de couleur crème.


Très grand écran

Des sensations surdimensionnées


Un écran ultragrand transforme tous vos divertissements en moments dignes de la taille et de la clarté des superproductions.

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The WOW Interface menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.


Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts


Accédez à l’interface WOW sur le téléviseur de LG pour une commande simple des modes, des profils et des fonctions pratiques de la barre de son, même pendant que vous regardez votre contenu.


*La barre de son peut être achetée séparément. La fonctionnalité de commande du mode de la barre de son peut varier selon le modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est limitée à certaines fonctions seulement. 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour les mises à jour.

****UHD est compatible avec l’interface WOW.

Plongez dans les superproductions et les combats de maîtres.



Mode FILMMAKER

Visionnez les films comme les réalisateurs les ont rêvés



Plongez dans la version la plus authentique. Le mode FILMMAKER permet de visionner des films comme le réalisateur l’avait prévu grâce à des réglages précis.


Un homme dans un studio de montage sombre regarde un téléviseur de LG affichant un coucher de soleil. En bas à droite de l’image se trouve le logo du mode FILMMAKER.


*Images d’écran simulées.

**Le logo du mode FILMMAKER est une marque de commerce de UHD Alliance inc.


Expérience cinéma maison

La magie du cinéma dans le confort de votre maison



L’ambiance du cinéma, recréée à la maison. La technologie HDR10 Pro garantit que chaque film est présenté dans toute sa splendeur, avec des couleurs et des contrastes exceptionnellement précis, pour des expériences cinématographiques plus immersives.


Une famille est assise sur le plancher d’un salon à l’éclairage tamisé, près d’une petite table, et regarde un téléviseur de LG fixé au mur, qui montre la Terre vue de l’espace.


*HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image de la norme « HDR10 ».


Un jeu puissant

Plongez dans l’action à toute vitesse



Grâce à HGiG et au MAFL, le jeu immersif reste fluide et rapide, et l’eARC garantit un son exceptionnel.


Dans un jeu de course automobile, la voiture du joueur passe la ligne d’arrivée et gagne la course. En avant-plan, le joueur tient dans les mains la manette. Les logos MAFL, eARC et HGiG sont affichés dans le coin inférieur gauche.


*HGiG est un groupe bénévole d’entreprises des secteurs des jeux et des téléviseurs qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer l’expérience des consommateurs en matière de jeux HDR.

**La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Des commandes là où vous en avez besoin


Utilisez l’optimiseur de jeu et le tableau de bord de jeu sans devoir arrêter le jeu.

Le tableau de bord de jeu est affiché sur une scène de jeu de tir à la première personne. Le menu de l’optimiseur de jeu est affiché au-dessus du jeu dans une scène sombre et hivernale.




*Le tableau de bord de jeu n’est activé que lorsque les options « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont toutes deux activées. 

**Images d’écran simulées.

Accès à tous vos jeux préférés


Des milliers d’univers de jeu à portée de main. Explorez une incroyable bibliothèque de jeux en nuage et diffusez-les immédiatement sans aucune perte de temps pour le téléchargement ou les mises à jour.

Une image de l’écran d’accueil de Boosteroid affiche « Trine 4: The Nightmare Price ».L’écran d’accueil de GeForce NOW affiche cinq vignettes de jeux à droite.




*Les partenariats offerts peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW peut être nécessaire.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid peut être nécessaire.

Développement durable

Découvrez la vision de l’UHD de LG pour l’avenir


Choisissez ce qui est bon pour la planète : des emballages légers et écologiques et des références mondiales en matière de développement durable.

L’emballage du téléviseur UHD de LG est présenté sur un fond beige avec des illustrations d’arbres.




*Les partenariats offerts peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Les modèles suivants sont fabriqués à partir de plastique recyclé : Supports inférieurs UT90 (75/65/55/50 po) et UT80 (86/75/70 po).

Vue avant du téléviseur LG UHD, UT75 avec le texte de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, et le logo webOS Re:New Program à l'écran.

75UT7590PUA

Téléviseur intelligent 4K UT7590 de 75 pouces de LG