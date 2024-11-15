Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Votre maison, à votre façon : Obtenez un crédit de 100 $

Votre maison, à votre
façon : Obtenez un
crédit de 100 $

Complétez votre aménagement avec un coupon

de 100 $ pour les services Taskrabbit.

Acheter maintenant
Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Ensemble, réalisons votre maison de rêve.

Améliorez votre chez-vous avec les produits LG et profitez des services Taskrabbit pour l’installation, le montage et bien plus encore.

Montage

Montage

Assemblage

Assemblage

Nettoyage

Nettoyage

Out Door

Aide Extérieure

Home Repairs

Réparations à Domicile

Peinture

Peinture

Manutention Lourde

Manutention Lourde

Aide Électrique

Aide Électrique

Purchase $999+ on home appliances and projectors.

Étape 1

Achetez pour 999 $ et plus en électroménagers et projecteurs.

Receive $100 TaskRabbit coupon via email after purchase.

Étape 2

Recevez un coupon de 100 $ pour Taskrabbit par courriel après votre achat.

Use your coupon on TaskRabbit to book services like installation and more.

Étape 3

Utilisez votre coupon sur Taskrabbit pour réserver des services d’installation et plus encore.

Home appliances you can count on:

For your cinema life:

Recommandé pour vous

Des électroménagers sur lesquels vous pouvez compter :

Pour une expérience cinéma à domicile :

Découvrez nos meilleures offres et promotions

Voir toutes les offres
Des économies à chaque brassée

Des économies à chaque brassée

Livraison, ramassage et installation* gratuits sur les laveuses et les sécheuses admissibles.

 

Acheter maintenant Termes et conditions
Faites le plein et économisez sur les réfrigérateurs

Faites le plein et économisez sur les réfrigérateurs

Livraison, ramassage, services d’installation spéciale* et filtre à eau de remplacement gratuits!

Acheter maintenant Termes et conditions
Cuisinez avec efficacité et nettoyez sans tracas.

Cuisinez avec efficacité et nettoyez sans tracas.

Livraison et ramassage gratuits sur les cuisinières et lave-vaisselle admissibles.

Acheter maintenant Termes et conditions
Acheter maintenant Termes et conditions
Rehaussez votre cuisine avec un duo d’appareils de cuisson

Rehaussez votre cuisine avec un duo d’appareils de cuisson

Économisez 500 $ en combinant l’achat d’un four mural et d’une surface de cuisson admissibles.

Acheter maintenant Termes et conditions

Pourquoi choisir Taskrabbit?

1. Pratique

Réservez un Tasker pour une aide le jour même.

 

2. Abordable

Choisissez votre Tasker selon le prix,

les compétences et les avis

 

3. Axé sur la communauté

Soutenir les Taskers locaux et vous connecter

avec de l’aide de confiance 

 

 