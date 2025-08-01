Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

  • Double combo image
  • First combo image
  • second combo image
Double combo image
First combo image
second combo image
A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Ahorre en la factura de la luz y en el planeta

Reduzca el consumo y la factura de energía con un enfríamiento más eficiente.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Enfriamiento más rápido, mayor confort

Consigue un clima de confort más rápido con el LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.

Pre-Filtro

Atrapa mucho polvo desde el principio

Atrapa grandes partículas de polvo como primera línea de defensa

Auto swing

Distribuya uniformemente el aire confortable por toda la habitación.

Auto Swing distribuye uniformemente el aire para que sea cómodo en cada rincón de la habitación.

Aire acondicionado LG en sala, enfriando con flujo de aire uniforme.

Gold Fin dentro de la unidad exterior

Gold Fin™

Recubrimiento preventivo contra la corrosión de mayor duración

Gold Fin™ garantiza que la superficie sea más resistente a la corrosión y mejora la durabilidad del intercambiador de calor durante un período mucho más largo.




Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas