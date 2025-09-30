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Horno Microondas LG 42L Negro NeoChef™ Dorador Inverter

Horno Microondas LG 42L Negro NeoChef™ Dorador Inverter

MH1596DIR
Vista frontal de Horno Microondas LG 42L Negro NeoChef™ Dorador Inverter MH1596DIR
Vista frontal puerta abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal diagonal Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal diagonal arriba Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal puerta medio abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal diagonal derecha Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista de arriba puerta medio abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista interior Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control puerta abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal de Horno Microondas LG 42L Negro NeoChef™ Dorador Inverter MH1596DIR
Vista frontal puerta abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal diagonal Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal diagonal arriba Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal puerta medio abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista frontal diagonal derecha Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista de arriba puerta medio abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista interior Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™
Vista panel de control puerta abierta Horno Microondas MH1596DIR NeoChef™

Características principales:

  • Excelente desempeño de cocción con Smart Inverter
  • Fácil limpieza con EasyCleanTM Antibacterial
  • Diseño práctico de usar (Anillo giratorio estable, Luz LED)
  • Mayor capacidad
Más

Características destacadas

  • Smart Inverter: Mayor Potencia, Control Preciso para cada cocción
  • EasyClean: limpieza fácil y antibacterial
  • Cocción Grill: Prepare platillos asados sin perder el toque crujiente
  • Descongelamiento Automático: Descongela alimentos de manera uniforme
  • Diseño: exclusivo y elegante

Resumen del producto

Horno Microondas LG Neo Chef con mayor potencia y control preciso con su tecnología Smart Inverter, ofrece una cocción más rápida, Prepara deliciosos platillos y dale el toque diferente gracias a su sistema Grill, descongela los alimentos de manera uniforme, limpia el interior del horno fácilmente eliminando posibles bacterias sin necesidad de elementos abrasivos con la tecnología Easy Clean, gracias a estos beneficios podras realizar preparaciones increibles y dejar solo de calentar los alimentos. ¡Compra Ahora!

Horno microondas LG Smart Inverter: cocción eficiente y control de temperatura.

Smart Inverter

La tecnología Smart Inverter de LG le ofrece una cocción más rápida y uniforme, gracias al control preciso de temperatura y mayor potencia. Cocine, caliente y descongele una gran variedad de alimentos.
Pizza calentada uniformemente con tecnología LG NeoChef.

Caliente Uniformemente

Cocción uniforme en cada platillo para una experiencia exquisita.

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MS4042).
*Pruebas realizadas por Intertek.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Descongelación de carne: comparación entre convencional y LG NeoChef.

Descongele Uniformemente

Con sólo ajustar la temperatura descongele un delicioso corte de carne y disfrute una nueva experiencia.

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MS404).
*Pruebas realizadas por Intertek.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Palomitas más rápidas con la tecnología LG NeoChef en horno microondas.

Cocine más Rápido

Reduce el tiempo de cocción con mayor potencia hasta 1,200W

*Solamente tama mediano.
*Leche - Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MS4043).
*Palomitas - Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : MW235XX).
*Pollo - Muestra: Modelo LG Concvección (NeoChefTM : MS32XX vs Convencional : LRE30805ST).
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Plato de frutas, cocina versátil con Horno Microondas LG 4 en 1.

Variedad de Platillos

En un sólo aparato podrá freír alimentos o simplemente calentarlos. Además podrá preparar yogurt casero al instante.

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (MS25XX).
*Método del Test: Prueba Interna LG.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Comparación: microondas convencional vs. LG Smart Inverter de 300W.

Funcionamiento Estable

Los Hornos de Microondas NeoChefTM con tecnología Smart Inverter continúan funcionando incluso con bajo consumo de energía (Mínimo 300W)
Pollo dorado y crujiente con LG NeoChef en horno microondas.

Delicioso a la parrilla

Prepare y caliente platillos asados sin perder el toque crujiente.

*Muestra: Modelo LG Grill (MH65XX) vx Convencional (ML2881).
Método del Test: Prueba Interna LG.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Cocina saludable: carne y papas con LG Healthy Fry.

Cocine Saludablemente

Las funciones para Freír y Asar Saludablemente le permite preparar diversos platillos con gran sabor. La función para Freír Saludablemente (Healthy Fry) reduce hasta 72% menos grasa y la función para Asar Saludablemente 72g menos grasa comparado con un modelo Convencional.

*La functión para freír saludablemente (Healthy Fry) aplica para modelos con parilla para dorar.
Muestra: Modela LG Convección (MJ39XX)/Pruebas realizadas en laboratorios LG.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

EasyClean™: limpieza rápida y antibacteriana en horno LG.

EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial

El recubrimiento EasyClean™ Antibacterial elimina el 99.99% de bacterias. Además es 2 veces más fácil de limpiar que un modelo convencional. Sólo rocíe el interior con agua y remueva cualquier residuo.

*Pruebas realizadas por SGS.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Luz LED 3 veces más brillante en el horno microondas LG.

Luz LED

Luz LED interior diseñada para una mayor iluminación y un consumo eficiente de energía frente a tecnologías convencionales. Además la vida útil de la Luz LED es mayor.

Anillo giratorio estable en horno LG con capacidad de 2kg.

Anillo giratorio estable

El Anillo Giratorio ahora es de forma hexagonal, sus 6 puntos de soporte le dan mayor estabilidad a sus utensilios previniendo que estos se caigan o derramen mientras está cocinando.

*Muestra: Modelo LG Solo (MS25XX).
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Horno Microondas LG NeoChef™: mayor capacidad interior.

Mayor Capacidad en
Tamaño Compacto

Los hornos de microondas NeoChef™ Smart Inverter cuentan con mayor capacidad interior para que usted pueda preparar gran variedad de platillos. El mecanismo eléctrico fue mejorado para obtener mayor capacidad en tamaño compacto.
Nuevo Horno Microondas LG NeoChef™ Smart Inverter.

Nuevo LG NeoChef™

La forma más práctica de cocinar. Cocción más rápida y uniforme con tecnología Smart Inverter.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Capacidad
1,5 Pies Cúbicos
Dimensiones ancho x alto x profundo
322 x 539.9 x 432.4 mm
Tecnología Principal
Mayor Potencia y Control Preciso por su Tecnología Smart Inverter
Beneficio Adicional
EasyClean™ 99.99% Antibacterial

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

  • Color

    Negro

  • Acabado

    Espejo

  • Tipo de puerta

    Manija oculta

  • Display

    LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Fácil Limpieza EasyClean Antibacterial

    Si

  • Temporizador

    Si

  • Inicio rápido

    Si

  • Reloj

    Si

  • Bloqueo para niños

    Si

  • Ahorro de Energía Eco-on

    Si

  • Grill

    Si

  • Microondas

    Si

  • Tipo de cavidad

    Cuadrado

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

  • Potencia Eléctrica (W)

    1200

  • Potencia Eléctrica en Microondas (W)

    1350W

  • Potencia Eléctrica en Grill (W)

    1000W

  • Potencia Eléctrica en Combi (Microondas + Grill) (W)

    1500W

CAPACIDAD

  • Pies Cúbicos

    1.5

  • Litros

    42

TIPOS DE COCCIÓN

  • 2 en 1 Microondas + Grill

    Si

SISTEMA

  • Smart Inverter

    Si

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

ACCESORIOS

  • Plato giratorio (mm)

    360

  • Anillo giratorio

    Estable con 6 puntos de soporte

DISEÑO

  • Tipo de interior

    Recubrimiento EasyClean

  • Panel de control

    Panel Touch (2)

  • Tipo de puerta

    Apertura Lateral

  • Tipo de luz

    LED

  • Anillo Estable Hexagonal

    Si

DIMENSIONES

  • Peso (kg)

    13.3

  • Dimensiones Exterior (AxAxP mm)

    322 x 539.9 x 432.4 mm

  • Dimensiones Interior (AxAxP mm)

    262 x 406.5 x 394.5 mm

ESPECIFICACIONES COMUNES

  • Tipo de horno microondas

    Hornos de microondas LG con Grill

  • Detalle de tipo

    Integral (Panel en puerta)

POTENCIA DE ENTRADA

  • Potencia (W)

    110W

FUNCIONES GENERALES

  • Tiempo máximo de cocción

    99 min 50 seg

FUNCIONES DE PANEL

  • Descongelado Inverter

    Si

  • Menú Gourmet

    Si

  • Asado Grill

    Si

  • Suavizar/Derretir

    Si

  • Fermentar

    Si

  • Mantener Caliente

    Si

  • Descongelado/Cocinado

    Si

  • Modo de Cocción

    Si

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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