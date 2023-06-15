Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Conoce las novedades que los TELEVISORES LG tienen para ti.

PORTAFOLIO 2023

06/15/2023

 

Conoce las novedades que los TELEVISORES LG tienen para ti.

Comparte este contenido. Puedes compartir los artículos que quieras con tus amigos.

 

    Nuestra tecnología sigue evolucionando para darle una vida mejor a las personas a través de la innovación y la implementación de nuevas tecnologías.

     

    Para este año llegan televisores pensados para todo tipo de público, el que disfruta de series y películas, como el apasionado por los videojuegos, aquí te presentamos las prinpipales novedades y los dispositivos que tendrán esta tecnología capaz de hacerte disfrutar del mejor contenido como te lo mereces:

     

    Un procesador potente e inteligente:

     

    Llevamos el mundo del realismo a otro nivel con nuestro último procesador el Alpha 9 AI 4K Gen6, el cual está disponible para los televisores OLED de la serie C al igual que el OLED FLEX y el OLED evo de la serie G. Este procesador analiza la imagen que ves, escalando distancias colores y nitides para mejorar cada escena, dandole el mayor dinamismo y fluidez, así te sentirás parte de cada escena.

    Setup%20Gamer%20-%20Cuerpo%20del%20art%C3%ADculo%20desktop%2001

    Curva tu juego como los profesionales:

    El futuro llegó hace rato con los gamers, aquellos que entendian que la innovación puede ser divertida, es así que pensamos en ellos, en darles una experiencia de juego creativa, inmersiva y sobre todo que le permitiera a cada jugador, aprovechar al máximo sus habilidades.

     

    Para este año presentamos el LG OLED FLEX, un televisor hecho para gamers, con este televisor pasas de una pantalla plana a una espectacular pantalla curva 900R*, donde te sentiras inmerso en cada partida, además, agrega un tiempo de respuesta ultrarrápido de 0.1 ms*, es sin duda la mejor opción para tu setup.

     

    Conoce más de este producto aquí: https://www.lg.com/co/televisores/lg-42lx3qpsa

     

     

    *Tiempo de respuesta probado y certificado por Intertek

    Curva tu juego como los profesionales:

    Pantallas ultragrandes:

    Queremos que veas cada detalle mientras compartes con todos los que amas de una eplícula o de tu seríe favorita, es así que el LG QNED MiniLed DE 86” pulgadas es el perfecto para tu hogar.

     

    En este televisor, miles de diminutas luces de fondo llenan la pantalla y brindan imágenes nítidas y brillantes con detalles increíbles, el color ademas, es otro atributo especial de esta tecnología ya que gracias a la inteligencia artificial mejora el contraste y la fuerza del color, para que cada escena sea cercanan a la realidad.

     

    Aquí te contamos muccho más de LG QNED Miniled: https://www.lg.com/co/televisores/lg-86qned85sra

     

    Pantallas ultragrandes:

    LG ThinQ con AI: El televisor en su forma más inteligente:

     

    En palabras de Luis Fernando Dorado, gerente de Mercadeo Corporativo de LG Electronics Colombia:

     

    “En el caso de los televisores, estos cuentan con ThinQ AI, un sistema personalizado a través de diferentes asistentes de voz como: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa integrado, Apple AirPlay 2 y HomeKit, ya que gracias al internet de las cosas, las personas pueden controlar sus televisores desde casa o de camino al trabajo.”

     

    Esta tecnología elimina el control con lo que necesitas solo decirle “Hola LG” a tu televisor y listo, podrás cambiar de canal, subir o bajar volumen o programar el contenido que tanto te gusta.

    LG ThinQ con AI: El televisor en su forma más inteligente:

    En 2023 queremos darle una experiencia especial a cada personas que elige LG como el centro de su entretenimiento en el hogar.

     

    Te invitamos a conocer mucho más de nuestra tecnología aquí para que descubras el poder de la innovación con los televisores LG: https://www.lg.com/co/televisores