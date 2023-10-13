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Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV

Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV

TWO22VV2S
Vista frontal de Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
Vista frontal de Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S
LG Set TWINWash™ Lavadora Capacidad Total 25,5kg/56lbs WM22VV2S6B_WD100CV, TWO22VV2S

Características principales:

  • Lava y Centrifuga Dos Cargas al Mismo Tiempo
  • TurboWash™
  • Steam™
  • 6Motion DD
  • Más Visible y Elegante
  • Tecnología ThinQ™
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD LAVADO/SECADO

  • Lavado Carga Frontal Principal

    22kg/48lbs

  • Lavado TWINWash™ Mini

    3.5kg/7lbs

  • Capacidad Total Lavado Set TWINWash™

    25.5kg/56lb.

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Carga Frontal Principal

    A

  • TWINWash™ Mini

    A

CONSUMO ENERGÍA[KWH/MES]

  • Carga Frontal Principal

    4.3

  • TWINWash™ Mini

    1.5

ESPECIFICACIONES CARGA FRONTAL PRINCIPAL

  • Velocidad Centrifugado

    1300 RPM

  • Medidas (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad cm)

    70 x 99 x 77

  • Peso Neto

    92kg

  • Garantia

    10 Años motor,1 año General

ESPECIFICACIONES TWINWASH™ MINI

  • Velocidad Centrifugado

    700 RPM

  • Medidas (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad cm)

    68,6 x 35.9 x 78,4

  • Peso Neto

    45kg

  • Garantia

    10 Años motor,1 año General

CARACTERÍSTICAS CARGA FRONTAL PRINCIPAL

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

  • Sistema de Lavado 6MotionDD™

  • Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Opción Vapor Tecnología SPA Steam™

  • Programa Allergiene™

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Programas de Lavado “7 Programas con Steam™”

    14

  • Niveles de temperatura de Agua

    5

  • True Balance™

    Mnimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología SmartThinQ

  • Color

    Silver "Acabado Tipo Acero Inoxidable"

CARACTERISTICAS TWINWASH™ MINI

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive

  • Sistema de Lavado

    6MotionDD (3 Movimientos)

  • Programas de Lavado

    6

  • Niveles de temperatura de agua

    2

  • True Balance™

    Miimiza ruido y vibración

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Color

    VCM “Acabado Tipo Acero Inox”

MEDIDAS

  • Ancho x Alto x Profundidad cm

    70 x 135 x 78,5

CÓDIGO EAN

  • Código Ean

    8806098407576

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