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Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox

Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox

WM22VV26
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox, WM22VV26

Características principales:

  • 6Motion DD
  • Agregar Prendas
  • Más Visible y Elegante
  • Tecnología ThinQ™
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WM22VV26

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Nombre

    Lavadora Carga Frontal, 48lbs/22kg, 6MotionDD, Color VCM Tipo Acero Inox

  • Tipo de Secadora

    Carga Frontal

  • Sistema de lavado

    6MotionDD™

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado

    22kg/48lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    VCM Tipo Acero Inox

  • Panel LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • True Balance™ minimiza ruido y vibración

  • Tecnología SmartThinQ<sup>TM</sup>

PROGRAMAS

  • Programas

    10 Programas de Lavado

OPCIONES

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • Opción Pre-lavado

PESO

  • Neto

    92Kg

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto

    99

  • Profundo

    77

  • Ancho

    70

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Calificación

    A

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 año general

  • Garantía motor

    10 años

NIVELES

  • Niveles de temperatura

    5

CONSUMO

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]:

    6,0

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

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