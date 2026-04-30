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- Turbo Drum: permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil
- Punch + 3: poderosas corrientes de agua, lavado potente
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- Smart Diagnosis: Diagnostico inteligente de tu producto
- Motor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energético