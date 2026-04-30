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Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3

WT13BPB
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3 WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3 WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Negro TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13BPB

Características principales:

  • Motor SMART INVERTER, 10 años de garantía en el motor
  • TurboDrum, Lavado poderoso
  • Punch + 3, poderosas corrientes de agua, lavado potente
  • Limpieza de Tambor, limpia la tina de una forma simple y sencilla
  • Filtro inteligente atrapa pelusas producidas durante el lavado
  • Smart Diagnosis, Diagnostico inteligente de tu producto
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Turbo Drum: permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil
  • Punch + 3: poderosas corrientes de agua, lavado potente
  • Limpieza de Tambor: Mantén la tina limpia eliminando olores y suciedad que se acumula
  • Smart Diagnosis: Diagnostico inteligente de tu producto
  • Motor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energético

Descubre más sobre este producto

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13 Kg, Con la tecnologia de Motor Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente reduciendo las vibraciones y el ruido para una mayor tranquilidad en el hogar, TurboDrum™ permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil, mantén la tina libre de bacterias con la tecnología Tub Clean puedes desinfectarla de manera periódica, Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación. ¡Compra Ahora!

Motor Smart Inverter con 10 años de Garantía

Motor Smart Inverter con 10 años de Garantía

Nuestros Motores Smart Inverter ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor, así controla con eficiencia el consumo energético. Obtén un control preciso de los movimientos del tambor y más Ahorro de Energía con Smart Inverter. El motor Smart Inverter es confiable, silencioso y duradero.

*10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del motor Smart Inverter (Sólo la pieza)
*No incluye mano de obra.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil a través de una corriente de agua poderosa y la rotación de tambor de un lado a otro.
Punch+3

Punch+3

Los 3 mini pulsadores y el pulsador principal de Punch+3 crean potentes corrientes de agua que disuelven y esparcen el detergente para un lavado potente y uniforme.

*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Limpieza de Tambor

Limpieza de Tambor

El lavado de tambor se realiza de forma simple y sencilla, esta función consiste simplemente en seleccionar el ciclo lavado de tina, con esto se puede mantener el tambor limpio, eliminando olores y suciedad que se acumula en este. Si la tina está limpia, la ropa quedara aún más limpia.
Filtro de Pelusas Inteligente

Filtro de Pelusas Inteligente

El filtro de pelusas inteligente es un tipo de filtro circular que nos ayuda a atrapar las pelusas producidas por las prendas durante el lavado, es sencillo de manipular y de fácil acceso para el usuario.
Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

La tecnología Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar y solucionar fallas mecánicas,
evitando las costosas e inconvenientes visitas al centro de servicio.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WT13BPB_CM

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi Tina está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

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