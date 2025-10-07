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Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3

WT13DPBK
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3 WT13DPBK
Vista de perfil Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT13DPBK
Imagen de instalación lavadora carga superior wt13dpbk
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3 WT13DPBK
Vista de perfil Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT13DPBK
Imagen de instalación lavadora carga superior wt13dpbk
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior 13Kg Gris TurboDrum™ Punch+3, WT13DPBK

Características principales:

  • Motor SMART INVERTER, 10 años de garantia en el motor
  • TurboDrum, Lavado poderoso
  • Punch + 3, poderosas corrientes de agua, lavado potente
  • Limpieza de Tambor, limpia la tina de una forma simple y sencilla
  • Filtro inteligente atrapa pelusas producidas durante el lavado
  • Smart Diagnosis, Diagnostico inteligente de tu producto
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WT13DPBK-CM

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi Tina está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

Principales ofertas